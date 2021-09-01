 Skip to main content
Opening Night with Husker Hoops set for Oct. 1 with rapper G Herbo as musical guest
NU basketball Opening Night, 9.27

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg acknowledges the cheers of the crowd on Sept. 27, 2019, during NU basketball's Opening Night festivities at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Fred Hoiberg and Amy Williams will peel back the curtains on their Nebraska basketball teams on Oct. 1 for its annual opening night event.

Opening Night with Husker Hoops at Pinnacle Bank Arena will feature introductions of both teams, comments from Hoiberg and Williams and a scrimmage with the men's team.

Chicago-based rapper G Herbo will be the musical guest for the event, performing a post-scrimmage concert. Last year, Rick Ross took the mic.

“We are excited to welcome our fans back to Pinnacle Bank Arena this season, and Opening Night gives them a chance to see us scrimmage and to see the personalities of our players,” Hoiberg said in a statement. “For our players, it is their first opportunity to play in front of our great fans and that should make for a fun evening.”

The event, which begins at 7 p.m., is free to the public. 

Beginning Wednesday, fans can start registering for lower bowl tickets on Huskers.com.

