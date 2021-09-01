Opening Night with Husker Hoops set for Oct. 1 with rapper G Herbo as musical guest

Fred Hoiberg and Amy Williams will peel back the curtains on their Nebraska basketball teams on Oct. 1 for its annual opening night event.

Opening Night with Husker Hoops at Pinnacle Bank Arena will feature introductions of both teams, comments from Hoiberg and Williams and a scrimmage with the men's team.

Chicago-based rapper G Herbo will be the musical guest for the event, performing a post-scrimmage concert. Last year, Rick Ross took the mic.

“We are excited to welcome our fans back to Pinnacle Bank Arena this season, and Opening Night gives them a chance to see us scrimmage and to see the personalities of our players,” Hoiberg said in a statement. “For our players, it is their first opportunity to play in front of our great fans and that should make for a fun evening.”

The event, which begins at 7 p.m., is free to the public.

Beginning Wednesday, fans can start registering for lower bowl tickets on Huskers.com.

