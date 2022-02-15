One team that's throwing a wrench into Chris Basnett's Big Ten hoops power rankings

Rutgers is trying to throw a wrench into everything, having knocked off Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin in consecutive games. Just when you think things might start to be coming into focus, the Scarlet Knights show up.

Rankings do not include Tuesday's games.

1. Purdue (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten)

The Boilermakers were probably due for a stinker, and it showed up in a 14-point road loss to Michigan just two days after Purdue took it to Illinois. Two of Purdue's four losses have been by one possession, and another was by five points. Elite team with all the pieces to make a deep run in March.

Up next: at Northwestern, Wed.; vs. Rutgers, Sun.

2. Illinois (18-6, 11-3)

Quite a stretch coming up for the Illini: back-to-back road games at red-hot Rutgers and Michigan State, followed by games against Ohio State and Michigan. Losing both games they played against Purdue threw a major wrench into the Illini's Big Ten title hopes if it comes down to a tiebreaker.

Up next: at Rutgers, Wed.; at Michigan State, Sat.

3. Wisconsin (19-5, 10-4)

Wisconsin is 9-2 in games away from home this season, which seems important to mention with the Badgers playing three of their next four on the road in the middle of a conference title race. UW has just one game remaining against a team currently in the top 25 of the NET rankings, and that's a home contest against Purdue. The stage is set for the Badgers to make a run.

Up next: vs. Michigan, Sun; at Minnesota, Feb. 23.

4. Ohio State (15-6, 8-4)

Much like E.J. Liddell in the conference player of the year race, Malaki Branham has been overlooked when it comes to Big Ten freshman of the year candidates. Yes, he had the massive 35-point game against Nebraska, but Branham's shooting numbers have gone up across the board since conference play started. Just a solid player.

Up next: vs. Iowa, Sat.; vs. Indiana, Feb. 21.

5. Rutgers (15-9, 9-5)

No team in the country had a better week than Rutgers, as it finished off a stretch of three straight wins against ranked opponents for the first time in school history. Its reward for that is games against the top two teams in the conference in a span of four days. But the Scarlet Knights have at least squeezed their way into the NCAA Tournament conversation.

Only team not to lose last week?

Up next: vs. Illinois, Wed.; at Purdue, Sun.

6. Michigan State (18-6, 9-4)

Sparty is 4-4 over its last eight games, and was facing a must-win game at Penn State on Tuesday night before it embarks on a string of three straight games against teams in the top 20 of the NET rankings. That's before a closing three-game stretch that features road trips to Michigan and Ohio State. Tough sledding for Tom Izzo and Co.

Up next: vs. Illinois, Sat.; at Iowa, Feb. 22.

7. Iowa (17-7, 7-6)

Along with Rutgers, Iowa was the only team not to lose last week. The Hawkeyes have also played their last three games against the three worst teams in the Big Ten going back to Feb. 6, so things are about to get considerably more challenging from here on out.

Up next: vs. Michigan, Thu.; at Ohio State, Sat.

8. Michigan (13-10, 7-6)

Big Ten teams with double-digit losses so far this season: Nebraska, Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern, Michigan. That's not the company the Wolverines expected to keep this year, and a home loss to Ohio State last time out didn't help matters. This roster just hasn't clicked like last year's did in a run to the Elite Eight.

Up next: at Iowa, Thu.; at Wisconsin, Sun.

9. Northwestern (12-11, 5-9)

They aren't quite there yet, but the Wildcats are moving closer to avoiding a Wednesday play-in game at the Big Ten tournament. The schedule will give Northwestern a chance to do that, and that's important with how close the Wildcats have played almost everyone this year.

Up next: vs. Purdue, Wed.; at Minnesota, Sat.

10. Indiana (16-8, 7-7)

The Hoosiers are 2-4 with three straight losses since beating Purdue, and a potential NCAA Tournament bid is slipping from their grasp. It's probably going to take an upset or two down the stretch for Mike Woodson to have a shot at getting to the big dance in his first season as head coach.

Up next: at Ohio State, Feb. 21; vs. Maryland, Feb. 24.

11. Penn State (9-12, 4-9)

Penn State's last three games have ended in losses by two, one and six points with two of those games on the road. Like most teams in the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions have the ability to play with anybody on any given night. Closing the deal, however, is an entirely different challenge.

Up next: vs. Minnesota, Thu.; at Maryland, Feb. 21.

12. Maryland (11-14, 3-11)

The only reason the Terps don't drop behind Minnesota in these rankings is because the Gophers lost to Nebraska, and Maryland somehow rebounded from giving up 110 at home to Iowa by losing to Purdue by just one point on the road. Still plenty of time for Maryland to find the basement, though. Friday's game in Lincoln should be something to watch.

Up next: at Nebraska, Fri.; vs. Penn State, Feb. 21.

13. Minnesota (12-10, 3-10)

Somebody had to do it, and Minnesota turned out to be the victim for Nebraska's first Big Ten win of the season. Credit the Gophers, though, for bouncing back to beat Penn State a few days later. Ben Johnson needs to build more depth on his roster, he's done a fine job establishing an identity for his program.

Up next: at Penn State Thu.; vs. Northwestern Sat.

14. Nebraska (7-18, 1-13)

Poised to move out of the basement until giving up a 42-10 run at Iowa. A 42-10 run. It would seem unfathomable, except for the way the rest of the season has gone. Reeling Maryland at home on Friday represents Nebraska's last best chance to surpass the win total of Fred Hoiberg's first two Husker teams.

Up next: vs. Maryland, Fri.; at Northwestern, Feb. 22.

