One last gut punch as late putback sinks Nebraska's comeback bid at Northwestern

In one stretch spanning the last 10 minutes of the first half and the first nine minutes of the second half, the Wildcats made 20 of 26 shots.

Northwestern (9-14, 6-13) made 11 three-pointers of its own and hung on despite missing 10 of its final 15 field-goal attempts.

"Our edge on the (defensive) end, especially early — they got too comfortable," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "And when you give a team confidence early in the game like that, you just fight an uphill battle the rest of the way. You've got to find a way to dig deep and make it more difficult on them."

Nebraska trailed by 10 with 10:55 left, then used a 17-4 run over the next seven minutes to rally for a 70-67 lead. Webster's seventh three-pointer of the game put the Huskers up 73-69, and after a Northwestern layup, Derrick Walker scored inside to put Nebraska up 75-71.

From there, though, Northwestern scored six straight to go back in front and set up the wild finish. Included in that spurt was a running hook shot from Pete Nance that came moments after Nebraska was on the wrong end of a video review that gave Northwestern possession with 1:48 left.

Instead of leading 75-74 and having the ball, the Huskers instead found themselves behind 76-75.