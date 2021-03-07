One last gut punch as late putback sinks Nebraska's comeback bid at Northwestern

In a long season full of tough times and difficult moments, the Nebraska men's basketball team took one more punch to the gut Sunday.
Ryan Young's putback with 2.7 seconds left lifted Northwestern over the Huskers 79-78 in the regular-season finale for both teams in Evanston, Illinois.
The Huskers rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit to take a four-point lead with 2:22 left, but couldn't hold on in a wildly entertaining game.
"This is a team that's never going to back down from any challenge, never going to give up," said senior guard Kobe Webster. "So we stuck with it, we made the plays that we thought would win us the game. Unfortunately, it came down to a couple possessions, a couple calls that didn't go our way, but we kept fighting."
Nebraska (7-19, 3-16 Big Ten) made a season-high 14 three-pointers and shot 55% from the field in the second half to make it a game. Webster hit seven of those triples, a career high, on his way to 23 points.
Trey McGowens had 15 points for Nebraska, including an and-one with one minute left to give the Huskers a 78-77 lead.
But it was Northwestern's offense throughout, and Nebraska's sloppiness early on, that was the difference. The Wildcats, who hadn't shot better than 48% from the field in a game since Dec. 26, finished Sunday's contest at 53% and put six players in double figures.
In one stretch spanning the last 10 minutes of the first half and the first nine minutes of the second half, the Wildcats made 20 of 26 shots.
Northwestern (9-14, 6-13) made 11 three-pointers of its own and hung on despite missing 10 of its final 15 field-goal attempts.
"Our edge on the (defensive) end, especially early — they got too comfortable," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "And when you give a team confidence early in the game like that, you just fight an uphill battle the rest of the way. You've got to find a way to dig deep and make it more difficult on them."
Nebraska trailed by 10 with 10:55 left, then used a 17-4 run over the next seven minutes to rally for a 70-67 lead. Webster's seventh three-pointer of the game put the Huskers up 73-69, and after a Northwestern layup, Derrick Walker scored inside to put Nebraska up 75-71.
From there, though, Northwestern scored six straight to go back in front and set up the wild finish. Included in that spurt was a running hook shot from Pete Nance that came moments after Nebraska was on the wrong end of a video review that gave Northwestern possession with 1:48 left.
Instead of leading 75-74 and having the ball, the Huskers instead found themselves behind 76-75.
"I thought there were a couple questionable things that happened," Hoiberg said. "I know I can't talk about it, but it's disappointing when that is a part of the outcome when your guys fight like they did."
Still, Nebraska had a 78-77 lead and the ball with 11 seconds to go, but Lat Mayen wasn't able to get a shot off before the shot-clock buzzer sounded to set up Northwestern's game winner.
The game couldn’t have started much uglier for the Huskers.
After committing 20 mostly ugly turnovers at Iowa, Nebraska turned the ball over three times on its first four possessions, and nine times in the first 11 minutes Sunday.
After the ninth turnover, Nebraska trailed 15-11. Then, Northwestern went on a 12-0 run over the next two minutes to go ahead 27-11.
Nebraska committed just six turnovers in the game's final 30 minutes.
"It's maddening when you have the carelessness early in the game, and those are plays that get them going," Hoiberg said. "Then we did a great job the rest of the game. So we're so capable of making the right play, especially when we play simple basketball. ... When we take care of the ball, as we saw, great things happen."
