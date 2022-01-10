Once again, Husker hoops seeks to pick up the pieces with powerful Illini on deck

So the Huskers are likely to hit some turbulence Tuesday, no matter how hard they may or may not play.

"You've just got to find a way to compete through those tough times. It's going to hit every time you step on the floor in this league," Hoiberg said. "And if you don't find a way to compete through adversity it's going to get ugly, like it did to end that game the other night."

Part of the reason that NU's season has been so infuriating to its fanbase is that the Huskers have shown the ability to play with the requisite effort against top competition. The Huskers led Ohio State by five with 37 seconds left in regulation. They pushed Michigan State deep into the second half.

But then there are the 30-plus point losses to Michigan and Auburn, and the no-show against the Scarlet Knights.

"Just learn from it. There's nothing we can do to go change those 'Ls' to Ws,'" forward Derrick Walker said. "So moving forward we've just got to try and win, do our best to win and stay together as a team. Keep the energy there, and just focus in on our scout, and learn from the losses that we have."