Nebraska could have played Colorado behind closed doors, away from fans and media, and worked on any number of things in a preseason scrimmage.

But the Huskers and Buffaloes will not do that. Instead, they've opted for a charity exhibition game Sunday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena that could give both basketball programs a clear picture of what needs to improve before the regular season starts in a little more than a week.

"Now is the time to go back and watch and see where we need to get better," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said after Wednesday's exhibition against Peru State. "And there's certainly going to be a lot of those areas where you go back and watch."

Nebraska already has a pretty good idea after barely edging the NAIA Bobcats in rebounds Wednesday night and not fully putting Peru State away until the final 10 minutes of the game.

Colorado, meanwhile, is coming off a 30-point exhibition win against Colorado Mines, a top-five team in Division II.

The Buffaloes, after a 23-9 season that included a trip to the Pac-12 Tournament title game and a 23-point win over Georgetown in the NCAA Tournament, are ranked 35th in KenPom's preseason metrics. Only one of Nebraska's nonconference opponents, No. 28 Auburn, is ranked higher than the Buffaloes. NU is 81st.

Colorado outrebounded Mines by 20. And like Nebraska, the Buffaloes will bring a touted recruiting class into the exhibition, one that ranks 13th nationally by 247Sports.

So yes, Nebraska should find out right away if it took any steps forward in the rebounding and defense departments.

"For me, it’s the glass. We’ve got to stay in front of the ball better, and we have to finish possessions off with a rebound," Hoiberg said Wednesday. "When we got it off (the glass) and we had pace, we had great possessions. We were a very efficient offense."

Sunday's game will mark Colorado's first trip to Pinnacle Bank Arena, and the first meeting between the teams since March 5, 2011, a 67-57 Colorado win over the Doc Sadler-coached Huskers in the regular-season finale.

That season, coincidentally, started with an NU win over Peru State in an exhibition game.

But there doesn't figure to be much nostalgia Sunday. Hoiberg's team has areas to work on and a rotation to nail down before the Nov. 9 season opener.

"These games are always important. We’ve been battling each other for so long, so you want to see how we do against competition — you want to see what areas we lack in, what we need to improve on, and also what we did good," NU forward Derrick Walker said Wednesday. "So these first couple games are great learning experiences as we go into the season."

Because Sunday's game counts as a charity exhibition, net proceeds from the day will go to three local organizations: the TeamMates mentoring program, the YWCA of Lincoln for its Employ402 program and the Nebraska Greats Foundation.

Next year, Nebraska will travel to Boulder for a charity exhibition that will benefit organizations in the Boulder area.

Briefly

Those not attending Sunday's game in person can watch on BTN+ for free after the streaming service made the game free on its website. To watch, visit: bigtenplus.com/en-int/playerpage/1044661.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

