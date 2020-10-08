 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma State announces plans to play in Lincoln basketball event hosted by Husker hoops
View Comments
topical

Oklahoma State announces plans to play in Lincoln basketball event hosted by Husker hoops

{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln North Star vs. Creighton Prep, 3.7

Lincoln North Star’sDonovan Williams (3) interacts with the Gators' student section in a Class A quarterfinal win on March 7, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Williams appears to be headed back to PBA as a member of the Oklahoma State men's basketball team after the Cowboys announced Thursday they were playing in Nebraska's multi-team event scheduled for November.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

At least one team has made it official that it plans to play basketball in Lincoln this November.

Oklahoma State announced Thursday it plans to open its 2020 season at Pinnacle Bank Arena as part of the "2020 Golden Window" multi-team event tentatively scheduled for Nov. 25-28.

The Cowboys are the only program to make an official announcement about the event, which has been mentioned in numerous reports over the past few weeks.

Reports have indicated that LSU, Northern Iowa, Nevada, Illinois State and Cleveland State are also part of the event, along with host Nebraska.

A source told the Journal Star earlier this week that discussions are ongoing for the event, which Oklahoma State confirmed is being hosted by Elevate Hoops, a company that specializes in running bracket-style tournaments.

There are several hurdles still to be cleared for the event to happen, including what the Big Ten Conference decides to do with its own schedule and what it will allow its teams to do outside of conference play.

"The event is pending Big Ten Conference approval for schools to participate in men's basketball non-conference competition," Oklahoma State's release said.

A graphic put together by Oklahoma State went so far as to include a logo for the event, along with the "2020 Golden Window" moniker. Nebraska has yet to make an announcement regarding the event.

Should the Cowboys indeed come to Lincoln, it would mark a return to Pinnacle Bank Arena for Lincoln North Star graduate Donovan Williams. 

Williams had been committed to Nebraska for more than a year before decommitting from the Huskers in December of 2019. He then committed to Oklahoma State April 13 and signed a national letter of intent with the Cowboys shortly after.

Check back for updates to this story

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Fred Hoiberg introduced as Nebraska's head basketball coach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News