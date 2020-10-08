Oklahoma State announces plans to play in Lincoln basketball event hosted by Husker hoops

At least one team has made it official that it plans to play basketball in Lincoln this November.

Oklahoma State announced Thursday it plans to open its 2020 season at Pinnacle Bank Arena as part of the "2020 Golden Window" multi-team event tentatively scheduled for Nov. 25-28.

The Cowboys are the only program to make an official announcement about the event, which has been mentioned in numerous reports over the past few weeks.

Reports have indicated that LSU, Northern Iowa, Nevada, Illinois State and Cleveland State are also part of the event, along with host Nebraska.

A source told the Journal Star earlier this week that discussions are ongoing for the event, which Oklahoma State confirmed is being hosted by Elevate Hoops, a company that specializes in running bracket-style tournaments.

There are several hurdles still to be cleared for the event to happen, including what the Big Ten Conference decides to do with its own schedule and what it will allow its teams to do outside of conference play.