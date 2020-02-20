'Oh s---, that's Jack': Hoiberg family shares special moment as Jack starts against dad's team

Then, on the ride to Pinnacle Bank Arena, he changed his mind.

"I told my staff, 'You know what, I think I'm going to start Jack because it's the right thing to do,'" Izzo said Thursday night. "This kid has given me almost three years, every single day. I'm big on memory making moments. I'm really big on that. When I leave here that's what I hope I have, is a bunch of great memories of certain moments."

He got that moment Thursday. So did the Hoibergs.

Carol Hoiberg, Fred's wife and Jack's mom, hugged Izzo in a PBA tunnel after the game and thanked him for the gesture. Carol wore neutral colors Thursday — a white top with a black blazer.

She stood off to the side in the media room as Jack joined his dad at the podium for a few minutes.

"He called me in about 40 minutes before the game and told me," Jack said of how Izzo broke the news. "I had no idea. He said he'd been thinking about it for a few days. But it was cool to be out there."

Jack missed a three-pointer during his first stint in the game, then sat on the bench until reentering late after the Spartans had taken control. He hit a couple of long two-pointers — his dad's least-favorite shot — and finished with four points and two assists.