Offense falters as Husker hoops falls to Georgia Tech in first true road game

There was some good news for the Nebraska men's basketball team following its 73-56 loss to Georgia Tech on Wednesday night in Atlanta.
"I said, 'Guys, the world didn't come to an end tonight,'" said Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg on the Husker Sports Radio Network about his message to his team after the game.
In the long slog of a college basketball season, there are going to be off nights, especially when a team is playing its first true road game.
Nebraska (4-4) was way off Wednesday, finishing with its lowest shooting percentage since the opening night of the season and its most turnovers of the year against Tech's variety of zone defenses.
The Huskers shot just 32% from the field (21-for-65) against the Yellow Jackets, including an 8-for-32 clip in the second half.
That included going 12-for-29 on layups and dunks, and 6-for-26 from three-point range. Add that to NU's normal free-throw shooting woes — the Huskers were just 8-for-18 at the stripe — and 18 turnovers, 11 of which came in the first half, and Nebraska was fighting an uphill battle most of the way.
"I thought our movement was good in the second half. I really did. I thought we created a lot of shots at the rim, and kicked out and had some open threes; we got to the free-throw line a ton in the second half, we obviously just didn't convert those," Hoiberg said. "To get there and create those opportunities, that's a good sign. But you've got to be able to convert them."
After shooting better than 50% from the floor in three of its last four games, Nebraska never found any sort of rhythm against Georgia Tech. Only the season-opening loss to UC Riverside, when the Huskers shot 29%, was a less efficient performance.
The Huskers hit at a 45% clip from three-point range over their last four contests, but only Jervay Green made more than one triple against the Yellow Jackets, and he finished 3-for-10.
Haanif Cheatham and Thorir Thorbjarnarson combined to go 10-for-18 from the floor for 25 points. Their teammates combined to finish 11-for-47 for 31 points. Cheatham had his first career double-double to lead NU, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Green, Thorbjarnarson and Cam Mack each scored 11 points, with Mack adding six assists.
Thorbjarnarson's 11 points were a career high, and he also chipped in seven rebounds.
Nebraska led 26-22 late in the first half and had the ball when Kevin Cross' three-point attempt rattled halfway down the cylinder before popping out.
Instead of leading 29-22, the Huskers surrendered a 10-0 run and eventually went into the locker room trailing 32-28.
Green's three-pointer made it a 35-31 Georgia Tech lead early in the second half, but that came in a stretch when the Yellow Jackets made eight consecutive shots to open up an eight-point advantage. Nebraska never got closer than six the rest of the way.
"Things that we did tonight, mistakes that we made, they're absolutely correctable," Hoiberg said. "We'll get back to work and hopefully come out and play a complete game on Saturday (at Creighton). We'll have to, to be in that one."
Michael Devoe, who came in averaging 23 points per game, finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Georgia Tech (4-2).
