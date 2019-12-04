Offense falters as Husker hoops falls to Georgia Tech in first true road game

There was some good news for the Nebraska men's basketball team following its 73-56 loss to Georgia Tech on Wednesday night in Atlanta.

"I said, 'Guys, the world didn't come to an end tonight,'" said Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg on the Husker Sports Radio Network about his message to his team after the game.

In the long slog of a college basketball season, there are going to be off nights, especially when a team is playing its first true road game.

Nebraska (4-4) was way off Wednesday, finishing with its lowest shooting percentage since the opening night of the season and its most turnovers of the year against Tech's variety of zone defenses.

The Huskers shot just 32% from the field (21-for-65) against the Yellow Jackets, including an 8-for-32 clip in the second half.

That included going 12-for-29 on layups and dunks, and 6-for-26 from three-point range. Add that to NU's normal free-throw shooting woes — the Huskers were just 8-for-18 at the stripe — and 18 turnovers, 11 of which came in the first half, and Nebraska was fighting an uphill battle most of the way.