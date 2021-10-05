Observations from Nebraska basketball's open practice in front of NBA scouts

Trevor Lakes may or may not play in the NBA someday, but he put on a show in front of NBA scouts Tuesday morning.
The 6-foot-8 forward shined in the Hendricks Training Complex as Nebraska held an open practice/pro day three weeks before playing its first exhibition game.
It was a typical Nebraska workout — fast-paced, plenty of movement, and an emphasis on playing with pace.
The only difference was, this practice was for a crowd.
More than a dozen NBA scouts attended the workout, sitting in chairs courtside and scribbling notes. The media was also invited to watch, giving the Huskers around 30 extra faces watching practice than they would normally get.
At least one scout, the New Orleans Pelicans' Jarret Sutton, said on social media it was the first college practice he'd watched in person in two years.
The morning was part of a joint pro day with Creighton, as the Jays planned to host NBA scouts Tuesday afternoon.
The extra attention seemed to add a bit of urgency to the workout, though urgency shouldn't be in short supply with so many players vying for minutes.
Here are a few observations from the two-hour workout:
* While the scouts were largely there for the likes of five-star freshman Bryce McGowens, his brother Trey, Lat Mayen and others, it was Lakes who stood out.
The 6-foot-8 senior forward hardly missed during any point in the workout, whether it was full-court 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 drills, or in the half court as NU worked on its sets. It remains to be seen how much of a factor the Lebanon, Indiana, native will have on the rotation, but it's clear he's feeling good after offseason shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum.
* The first 10 on the court for 5-on-5 drills looked like this: Alonzo Verge, Trey McGowens, Bryce McGowens, Lat Mayen and Derrick Walker on one squad, with Kobe Webster, Keisei Tominaga, C.J. Wilcher, Wilhelm Breidenbach and Eduardo Andre on the other. That left scholarship players Lakes, Quaran McPherson and Oleg Kojenets on a team with walk-ons Sam Hoiberg and Jackson Cronin.
* DePaul transfer Keon Edwards was in his practice gear but didn't participate in the workout after playing in Friday's Opening Night event. It was the opposite for Mayen, who sat out Opening Night, but was active Tuesday morning. Walk-ons Chris McGraw and Jace Piatkowski also didn't take part in the workout.
* Breidenbach showed off his unique skill set, bringing the ball up the court in a 5-on-5 drill, and also hitting a left-handed runner over Derrick Walker. The right-handed Breidenbach also shot the ball well.
* There was plenty of emphasis on getting up quick shots, but doing so as soundly as possible. In one drill, the Huskers were divided into groups of three and had eight seconds from the time the ball crossed half court to get a shot up.
* Nebraska's turnover issues were well documented last season. And while Tuesday was largely clean, there were still a few mistakes from players trying to go too fast or do too much.
* Lakes' shooting was the highlight, but Tominaga once again showed his deadeye range and rarely missed if he was open. The Ranger College transfer continues to live up to the hype. Kobe Webster also made his share after a strong finish to last season.
* This was the last chance those not normally at practice got to see NU before Oct. 27. That day, the Huskers will host Peru State in the first of two exhibition games to end the month. The season will be here before we know it.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.