Observations from Nebraska basketball's open practice in front of NBA scouts

The 6-foot-8 senior forward hardly missed during any point in the workout, whether it was full-court 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 drills, or in the half court as NU worked on its sets. It remains to be seen how much of a factor the Lebanon, Indiana, native will have on the rotation, but it's clear he's feeling good after offseason shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum.

* The first 10 on the court for 5-on-5 drills looked like this: Alonzo Verge, Trey McGowens, Bryce McGowens, Lat Mayen and Derrick Walker on one squad, with Kobe Webster, Keisei Tominaga, C.J. Wilcher, Wilhelm Breidenbach and Eduardo Andre on the other. That left scholarship players Lakes, Quaran McPherson and Oleg Kojenets on a team with walk-ons Sam Hoiberg and Jackson Cronin.

* DePaul transfer Keon Edwards was in his practice gear but didn't participate in the workout after playing in Friday's Opening Night event. It was the opposite for Mayen, who sat out Opening Night, but was active Tuesday morning. Walk-ons Chris McGraw and Jace Piatkowski also didn't take part in the workout.

* Breidenbach showed off his unique skill set, bringing the ball up the court in a 5-on-5 drill, and also hitting a left-handed runner over Derrick Walker. The right-handed Breidenbach also shot the ball well.