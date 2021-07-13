Observations from a summer workout as Husker hoops works behind the scenes

Breidenbach's jumper looks to be nearly unguardable, as he brings the ball up over his head on the way up. Those shots went in plenty on Tuesday, too, when NU was going through shooting drills at the start of practice.

He'll have to get back into the swing of things when he starts participating in full-contact workouts, but it looks like he'll be able to carve out some kind of role when he's back to 100%.

As for Trevor Lakes, the sharp-shooting transfer from Division II Indianapolis continues to rehab an offseason shoulder surgery. He spent Tuesday on the sideline working with NU athletic trainer R.J. Pietig to build strength in the joint, and doing form shooting. Here's to hoping Lakes, who took advantage of the extra year granted by the NCAA, is able to find his form for his final college season.

Shooting should be improved: Kobe Webster was lights-out from three-point range when the Huskers went 5-on-5, continuing a trend he started at the end of last season. And Xavier transfer C.J. Wilcher shot the cover off the ball, something those around the program said he's been doing all summer.

Trey McGowens made his share as well, and Andre even stepped out to hit a couple during early drills. If nothing else, Nebraska should have more players able to knock down shots than in seasons past.