NU's McGowens picks up fourth consecutive Big Ten freshman of the week honor

Coming off a 25-point game against Maryland, Nebraska's Bryce McGowens on Monday was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the fourth consecutive week.

McGowens has now been named the league's freshman of the week seven times, tying him with six other players for second-most freshman awards since the Big Ten started the honor in 2010.

Ohio State's Jared Sullinger holds the record with 12 freshman of the week nods in 2010-11.

Against Maryland, McGowens finished 14-of-15 at the free-throw line and added three rebounds and a steal. His 25 points moved him into second place on Nebraska's all-time freshman scoring list, and into 10th on NU's freshman rebound list. It was his fourth game this season of 25 or more points.

