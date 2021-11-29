NU's do-it-all guard Bryce McGowens earns second Big Ten freshman award in three weeks

Nebraska's Bryce McGowens (5) drives the ball past South Dakota's Xavier Fuller in the first half Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Bryce McGowens was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the second time in three weeks, the conference announced Monday.
McGowens averaged 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists in two Nebraska wins last week while shooting 50% from the field.
The 6-foot-7 guard had eight points, six rebounds and four assists against Tennessee Tech, and had 22 points, eight boards, and four assists against South Dakota.
McGowens leads all Big Ten freshmen in scoring at 17.7 points per game and is second among the league's freshman in rebounds per game (6.9). Both numbers lead Nebraska.
McGowens is the first Husker to earn multiple Big Ten freshman of the week honors since Shavon Shields in the 2012-13 season.
