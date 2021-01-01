NU seeks confidence on offense; rim 'looks like thimble' to some of his players, Hoiberg says

Nebraska has dropped five of its last six games. Yes, confidence is an issue, Hoiberg said as the team prepares for a game against struggling Michigan State (6-3, 0-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Spartans are averaging only 65.7 points in Big Ten action (13th) while allowing 81.7 (13th). Most notably, they are having issues finding the right point guard to direct an up-tempo attack in the wake of standout Cassius Winston's graduation.

As for Hoiberg, yes, he's considering slowing the pace at times. But he also doesn't want to overreact to the loss at Ohio State or overreact, period. After all, he said, Nebraska had what he considers 19 open three-point shots against OSU, and made only four of them.

"To me, this game is so much about confidence," he said. "When you have it, you're on top of the world. When you don't, that rim looks like a little thimble up there, and that's what it looks like to a lot of our guys right now."

He said all of his players will get extra shooting practice Friday night.

"It's all about hopefully having a game where we see the ball go in the hole and that all of a sudden changes the mindset of our players -- completely flips the confidence," Hoiberg said. "A lot of our guys are playing with low confidence right now."