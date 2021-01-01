NU seeks confidence on offense; rim 'looks like a little thimble' to some of his players, Hoiberg says

You know things are awry in Fred Hoiberg's offense when he considers slowing down the pace to create better shots.
The second-year Nebraska men's basketball coach on Friday discussed at length his team's offensive issues, and acknowledged the staff has considered going to a more deliberate tempo in some instances.
The Huskers are searching for answers because, well, the numbers in this case don't lie. In Hoiberg's system, good three-point shooting is a must, and his team has made only 25% of its attempts (20-for-80) in Big Ten play to rank last in the 14-team league.
Nebraska (4-6, 0-3 Big Ten) ranks last in points per game at 58.7 in league play. What's more, the Huskers are making only 62.1% of their free-throw attempts in league action, which also ranks last.
Hoiberg, a highly regarded offensive technician, pointed out his team's assist-to-turnover ratio — 21 assists to 32 turnovers in league play. Yes, it ranks last.
"That's just not good enough," he said. "That's not going to win many games, when you're shooting the ball like we are and turning the ball over like we are with low assist totals. So we've talked a lot about putting in a whole new set, a simple set that has more structure to it and more control on who we get the ball to."
The coach's comments occur in the wake of a 90-54 loss Wednesday at Ohio State in which Nebraska was only 5-for-33 from three-point territory (15.2%) and 17-for-60 overall (28.3%). Perhaps the most glaring stat was the Huskers' assist-to-turnover ratio — three assists versus 15 turnovers.
Nebraska has dropped five of its last six games. Confidence is an issue, Hoiberg said, as the team prepares for a game against struggling Michigan State (6-3, 0-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The No. 17 Spartans are averaging only 65.7 points in Big Ten action (13th) while allowing 81.7 (13th). Most notably, they are having issues finding the right point guard to direct an up-tempo attack in the wake of standout Cassius Winston's graduation.
As for Hoiberg, yes, he's considering slowing the pace at times. But he also doesn't want to overreact to the loss at Ohio State or overreact, period. After all, he said, Nebraska had what he considers 19 open three-point shots against OSU, and made only four of them.
"To me, this game is so much about confidence," he said. "When you have it, you're on top of the world. When you don't, that rim looks like a little thimble up there, and that's what it looks like to a lot of our guys right now."
He said all of his players will get extra shooting practice Friday night.
"It's all about hopefully having a game where we see the ball go in the hole and that all of a sudden changes the mindset of our players — completely flips the confidence," Hoiberg said. "A lot of our guys are playing with low confidence right now."
When Nebraska is shooting poorly from three-point territory, the problem is exacerbated by the fact the Huskers lack a forceful inside presence. Hoiberg pointed out they were only 8-for-19 in shots close to the rim Wednesday. NU hopes to get stronger inside when 6-foot-8, 232-pound Derrick Walker, a transfer from Tennessee, comes off a suspension in time for Tuesday's game at Purdue.
A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Walker played two seasons at Tennessee before transferring to Nebraska before last season. He appeared in 30 games as a sophomore for the Volunteers' 2018-19 Sweet 16 team, averaging 5.3 minutes per game. He averaged 1.4 points in two seasons at UT.
Walker is "arguably our best finisher in the paint," Hoiberg said.
Teddy Allen, a 6-6, 222-pound swingman, leads Nebraska at 17.7 points per game. He's made the most three-pointers on the team — 21-for-62 (33.9%) — but is also capable of scoring inside.
However, "He's been settling (for shots) a little bit lately off the block as opposed to trying to get deep position," Hoiberg said.
Dalano Banton, a 6-9, 204-pound sophomore who handles point-guard duties most of the time, averages 13.4 points.
"Dalano's a guy we need to get it to more within the flow of our offense in the post," Hoiberg said.
Nebraska needs to make better decisions with the ball, and it obviously needs to make more shots.
What's more, Hoiberg said, Nebraska can't let its offensive issues bleed into the defensive end.
"The thing that really bothered me about the last game is we quit defending," he said. "We quit going out there and trying to match their physicality. And that's when the thing just blew open."
Although Hoiberg has plenty on his mind, he can at least look forward to seeing his son Jack Hoiberg, a 5-11 junior guard for Michigan State, who's averaging 2.7 minutes per game.
Tom Izzo will have the Spartans well-prepared, Hoiberg said:
"This is a very, very good basketball team with a lot of talent, and they're working through some things like we are and a lot of other teams in the country are rights now."