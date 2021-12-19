NU offense remains lost as K-State uses big runs in each half to knock off Huskers

The changes to Nebraska’s offensive and defensive strategies had NU looking like a new team for about 11 minutes.

After a strong start, the Husker men’s basketball team reverted to its old, ugly ways Sunday, giving up an 18-2 run to end the first half on the way to a 67-58 loss to Kansas State at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska’s fifth straight loss, like the four before it, had all the ingredients: shot selection that got worse as the misses piled up; killer turnovers at inopportune times; Kansas State killing the Huskers with offensive rebounds; and NU hoisting up three-pointers at an alarming rate despite no signs they would start falling.

The Huskers (5-7) are a team without depth, without answers, and it seems, without direction as a buy game against Kennesaw State looms Wednesday with no guarantee that NU can stop its slide.

At least Nebraska’s effort appeared to be better, though part of that may have been Kansas State’s own ineptitude on the offensive end keeping things close.