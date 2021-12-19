NU offense remains lost as K-State uses big runs in each half to knock off Huskers

The changes to Nebraska’s offensive and defensive strategies had NU looking like a new team for about 11 minutes.
After a strong start, the Husker men’s basketball team reverted to its old, ugly ways Sunday, giving up an 18-2 run to end the first half on the way to a 67-58 loss to Kansas State at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska’s fifth straight loss, like the four before it, had all the ingredients: shot selection that got worse as the misses piled up; killer turnovers at inopportune times; Kansas State killing the Huskers with offensive rebounds; and NU hoisting up three-pointers at an alarming rate despite no signs they would start falling.
The Huskers (5-7) are a team without depth, without answers, and it seems, without direction as a buy game against Kennesaw State looms Wednesday with no guarantee that NU can stop its slide.
At least Nebraska’s effort appeared to be better, though part of that may have been Kansas State’s own ineptitude on the offensive end keeping things close.
Nebraska started 5-for-10 from three-point range while building a 25-15 lead. The Huskers then missed their final 18 shots in a row from beyond the arc as one of the nation’s worst three-point shooting teams kept right on firing them up. NU was 0-for-11 from long range in the second half.
Kansas State (7-3), not exactly a juggernaut, came in with losses to the best three teams on its schedule. And the Wildcats, like the rest of Nebraska’s recent opponents, just hung around long enough for NU to start making things hard on itself.
After scoring 25 points in the game’s first 11 minutes, Nebraska managed just 33 the rest of the game.
Still, the Huskers made it moderately interesting at the end.
After a 14-3 Kansas State run gave the Wildcats a 59-50 lead with 3:40 left, Nebraska clawed back within 59-55 less than a minute later and had the ball down five with about two minutes left.
What followed was another poor shot — a fall-away baseline jumper — and former Husker recruiting target Mark Smith draining a three-pointer on the other end to effectively seal things.
Alonzo Verge had 21 points, five rebounds, and five assists, and five turnovers for Nebraska, going 7-for-14 from the field.
Bryce McGowens was the only other Husker to reach double figures, scoring 15 points while going just 4-of-14 from the floor.
Nijel Pack led Kansas State with 15 points. The Wildcats shot just 39% from the field and went 6-for-26 from three-point range. It was still more than enough to get things done.
