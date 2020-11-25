NU men's hoops notes: Wide open PBA; special video; McGowens piles up highlights

McGowens piles up the highlights: There were plenty to choose from in a 47-point win, but Trey McGowens led the way in filling up Nebraska's highlight reel Wednesday.

The Pitt transfer first caught and finished a lob from Dalano Banton that the point guard threw from nearly 30 feet away. Late in the half, he corralled an off-target pass from Teddy Allen and threw it down all with one hand.

There were a couple of near-misses in the second half, too, one on which it seemed the Huskers made a concerted effort to get the ball to McGowens for him to try another highlight-reel dunk.

"He's very active … I think today was the first time I've actually seen him ask for a sub," NU guard Kobe Webster said. "He's active on both ends, super athletic, has long arms, he can be very disruptive."

Piatkowski back in red: Just like old times, there was a Piatkowski splashing a three-pointer in a high-scoring Nebraska win.

This time it was Jace, the son of NU legend Eric Piatkowski, who got his first minutes as a Husker and hit a corner three to get Nebraska to 100 points.

Sixteen years after his father lit up the scoreboard, son was doing the same with his dad's No. 52 hanging in Pinnacle Bank Arena.

