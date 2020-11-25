NU men's hoops notes: Wide open PBA; special video; McGowens piles up highlights

Fred Hoiberg likes his spacing, but this was ridiculous.
Jokes aside, seeing an empty Pinnacle Bank Arena with the bottom section of bleachers pushed back was quite a sight as Nebraska opened its season Wednesday morning.
Both teams' bench areas had three rows of chairs spaced apart. There were no courtside seats. They weren't needed, as fans weren't allowed in. Instead, there was several feet of red carpet around the perimeter of the playing floor.
Husker radio crew Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen called the game remotely, and the BTN crew calling the game, Kevin Kugler and Shon Morris, sat at a table more than 20 feet away from the floor.
"I guess the no fans played a factor. It was a little weird," Nebraska forward Shamiel Stevenson said.
Artificial crowd noise and an in-arena disc jockey helped fill the void, but this was still a long way from the place that has helped Nebraska rise to one of the national leaders in attendance since PBA opened in 2013.
Another sign this season is going to be anything but normal: McNeese State guard Ra'Shawn Langston played while wearing a surgical mask.
"We've been preaching all preseason that we're going to have to bring our own energy," said guard Kobe Webster. "And I think we did that from the very beginning of the game."
Special pregame video: In place of the normal hype video that would play as Nebraska introduces its starting lineup was a much more personal version featuring players' families and friends.
Every time we take the floor, we’re a family. ✊— Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) November 25, 2020
Now introducing your 20-21 Nebraska Huskers: pic.twitter.com/0r4Qsh17Qx
Each of Nebraska's players was introduced by members of their families in a nearly four-minute-long video that was organized by Nebraska director of operations Luca Virgilio.
Yvan Ouedraogo's family chimed in from France. Thorir Thorbjarnarson's father, standing on a scenic Icelandic shoreline, introduced his son while wearing his national team jersey. Trey McGowens' family, including his five-star brother Bryce, shouted their support.
And in perhaps the most touching moment, Teddy Allen's young son said, "Go, Dada," during his portion of introductions.
"I thought that video was absolutely phenomenal. I thought that was a great start, and really got our guys excited for the game," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "To see the families out there. … I thought that was a really, really cool way for us to start the season."
Several players shared their introductions on social media after the game.
"They made a little intro video with our families, and that made me feel really good, and just comfortable," said Shamiel Stevenson. "And when I got in it was just basketball from there."
McGowens piles up the highlights: There were plenty to choose from in a 47-point win, but Trey McGowens led the way in filling up Nebraska's highlight reel Wednesday.
The Pitt transfer first caught and finished a lob from Dalano Banton that the point guard threw from nearly 30 feet away. Late in the half, he corralled an off-target pass from Teddy Allen and threw it down all with one hand.
There were a couple of near-misses in the second half, too, one on which it seemed the Huskers made a concerted effort to get the ball to McGowens for him to try another highlight-reel dunk.
"He's very active … I think today was the first time I've actually seen him ask for a sub," NU guard Kobe Webster said. "He's active on both ends, super athletic, has long arms, he can be very disruptive."
Piatkowski back in red: Just like old times, there was a Piatkowski splashing a three-pointer in a high-scoring Nebraska win.
This time it was Jace, the son of NU legend Eric Piatkowski, who got his first minutes as a Husker and hit a corner three to get Nebraska to 100 points.
Sixteen years after his father lit up the scoreboard, son was doing the same with his dad's No. 52 hanging in Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!