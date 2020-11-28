NU men's hoops notes: Turning the page; Banton's knocks on triple-double door; Mayen's puke-and-rally

Nebraska's 69-66 loss to Nevada on Thursday was an out-of-character performance for the Huskers, according to the guys who played in the game.

So when it came time to turn the page and get ready for North Dakota State, the transition was easy.

"That’s actually a thing I love about this team," NU guard Trey McGowens said. "We understand that we’re a good team. A lot of people might not believe us, but we believe in each other. We didn’t sulk on it. We had one of those nights where we just couldn’t really buy a bucket. We should have made up for it on the defensive end.

"But we understand it wasn’t effort. If it was effort, then it could have been some things we could have said in the locker room. But it wasn’t effort. As long as it’s not effort, I think it’s stuff that’s physical."

Nebraska's inability to make a shot against the Wolf Pack didn't cause any sort of carryover Saturday. The Huskers hit seven of their first eight shots against NDSU to set the tone.