NU men's hoops notes: Turning the page; Banton's knocks on triple-double door; Mayen's puke-and-rally

Nebraska's 69-66 loss to Nevada on Thursday was an out-of-character performance for the Huskers, according to the guys who played in the game.
So when it came time to turn the page and get ready for North Dakota State, the transition was easy.
"That’s actually a thing I love about this team," NU guard Trey McGowens said. "We understand that we’re a good team. A lot of people might not believe us, but we believe in each other. We didn’t sulk on it. We had one of those nights where we just couldn’t really buy a bucket. We should have made up for it on the defensive end.
"But we understand it wasn’t effort. If it was effort, then it could have been some things we could have said in the locker room. But it wasn’t effort. As long as it’s not effort, I think it’s stuff that’s physical."
Nebraska's inability to make a shot against the Wolf Pack didn't cause any sort of carryover Saturday. The Huskers hit seven of their first eight shots against NDSU to set the tone.
"We know that, after an 'L,' the bounce-back is where it’s got to be," Husker guard Dalano Banton said. "We can’t hang our heads on it. We all know — from me down to everyone in that locker room — we know that the most important game is going to be the next game every time, whether we win or lose.
"So just not to hang our heads on the past, whether it’s win, loss, we know the next game we’ve got to do whatever we’ve got to do and just come out with the victory. And if we leave it all on the floor regardless, we’ll be happy with the outcome."
Banton stuffs the stat sheet: It's no secret Nebraska expected Banton to be a stat sheet stuffer, and through three games he's done just that. On Saturday, he knocked on the door of a triple-double, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
Nebraska has one triple-double in its history — Cam Mack's 11-point, 10-rebound, 12-assist game against Purdue last December.
Banton said his teammates told him how close he was to adding his name to that short list, but that the outcome is what mattered.
"We want to play like that so we can get everybody into the game," Banton said. "We're all grinding every day in practice, we've all been here since summer, so I don't care. I don't care if I got that triple-double or not. We got all our guys in and they got a chance to play out there and show for their families, and that's what it's all about."
Mayen's rally: Lat Mayen had to rally a couple of times Saturday. First, the junior forward rebounded from a rough outing against Nevada, including a turnover late in the loss to the Wolf Pack, to score 12 points and grab four rebounds against North Dakota State.
Mayen hit a trio of three-pointers in the game's first six minutes Saturday as NU built a 15-point lead.
But after gulping down an energy drink just before tip, Mayen went to the bench and tossed the concoction back up before getting back into the game and committing two fouls.
That was about the only thing that went wrong for the TCU transfer against the Bison.
"He was in the gym two hours before practice yesterday shooting, just working on it," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "You see Lat's shooting stroke, but what you don't see is he does so many little things out there on the floor, and covers for us.
"I've really been impressed with Lat early in this process. He's going to be a good player for us."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!