NU men's hoops notes: Stevenson the MVP; choppy start; playing late at PBA

While Teddy Allen took care of things on the offensive end Tuesday night against South Dakota, the Huskers men basketball team turned to one of its bench pieces to settling things on defense.
With South Dakota guard Stanley Umude matching Allen shot-for-shot out of the locker room, NU called on Shamiel Stevenson to try and slow the preseason all-Summit League pick down in a 76-69 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
When Stevenson checked in at the 13-minute, 39-second mark of the second half, Nebraska led by five and Umude had nine second-half points.
With the 6-foot-6, 245-pound Stevenson guarding him the rest of the way, Umude missed his final five shots and scored five points from the free throw line as Nebraska extended its lead to as much as 18 points.
"In the second half he came out hot, and Coach (Hoiberg) knows I'm one of the best defenders on the team," Stevenson said. "So we just decided to let me do my thing and it worked out. Ended up stopping him a few times, and I think it propelled us to go on a run."
Hoiberg called Stevenson Nebraska's most valuable player for his work on the defensive end. Stevenson also scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds.
"He forced Umude into really tough shots," Hoiberg said.
Choppy start throws NU for loop: With 21 total fouls, two technicals and a couple of monitor reviews, the first 20 minutes of Tuesday's game wasn't exactly aesthetically pleasing.
And for a Nebraska team that wants to play fast, it helped grind the early pace to a halt.
"It had an impact. But that's going to happen. The games aren't going to go smoothly all the time," Stevenson said. "People are going to get in foul trouble and we have to respond. I think we responded kind of late, but we still responded. ... As long as we pull it out and learn from it, we'll be all right."
Late start a new feeling: Playing its fourth game in seven days, Nebraska had another challenge Tuesday: playing at night.
The Huskers' first three tip times were 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 11 a.m. The team also gets most of its daily work done early, gathering at 7:30 a.m. each morning for COVID-19 testing, lifting weights at 8 a.m. and practicing at 9 a.m.
"It's a completely different feel. Your body, it's different. Hell, I'm usually in bed by this time — I get up so early thinking about things, and its different," Hoiberg said as the clock rolled past 10:30 p.m. "No doubt about it, that is an adjustment when you have to play that first game at a different time than what your body clock is used to."
It also marked the fourth time in seven days a new team had to prepare for a different game plan. The Huskers' energy, Hoiberg said, wasn't quite on the same level as it had been in NU's previous three matchups.
That's where Nebraska's chemistry paid off, Stevenson explained.
"I think we've been pretty good at (adjusting to different opponents). It is kind of fast, but this is a focused group of guys," Stevenson said. "We're really locked in and we love playing with each other. So when we come together and focus in, it's not really that hard."
