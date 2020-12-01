NU men's hoops notes: Stevenson the MVP; choppy start; playing late at PBA

And for a Nebraska team that wants to play fast, it helped grind the early pace to a halt.

"It had an impact. But that's going to happen. The games aren't going to go smoothly all the time," Stevenson said. "People are going to get in foul trouble and we have to respond. I think we responded kind of late, but we still responded. … As long as we pull it out and learn from it, we'll be all right."

Late start a new feeling: Playing its fourth game in seven days, Nebraska had another challenge Tuesday: playing at night.

The Huskers' first three tip times were 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 11 a.m. The team also gets most of its daily work done early, gathering at 7:30 a.m. each morning for COVID-19 testing, lifting weights at 8 a.m. and practicing at 9 a.m.

"It's a completely different feel. Your body, it's different. Hell, I'm usually in bed by this time — I get up so early thinking about things, and its different," Hoiberg said as the clock rolled past 10:30 p.m. "No doubt about it, that is an adjustment when you have to play that first game at a different time than what your body clock is used to."