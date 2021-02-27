NU men's hoops notes: Special nights for Walker, Thorbjarnarson; extra fan support; Banton rebounds, Allen sits

Derrick Walker's smile could have lit up a room.

For one of the few times this season, Walker's family was in the stands at Pinnacle Bank Arena to watch him play for Nebraska.

His family was there because Walker was honored before the game as part of NU's Senior Night. This May, the redshirt junior forward will become the first from his family to graduate from college.

That milestone comes after a redshirt season and a suspension to start this year that stemmed from an incident at his former school, Tennessee.

But the sun came out Saturday, literally and figuratively.

"It's just an all-around great day, you know? The sun's been out and it's been super cold, so I feel like everyone came in today with a bunch of energy and they were ready to play," Walker said. "And with it being Senior Night, I think we were a little more amped, especially me, Kobe (Webster) and Thor (Thorbjarnarson).

"And having my family up here is amazing. They don't get to see me play that often, so being able to get this 'W' tonight in front of my family and with these guys is very amazing to me."