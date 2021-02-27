NU men's hoops notes: Special nights for Walker, Thorbjarnarson; extra fan support; Banton rebounds, Allen sits

Derrick Walker's smile could have lit up a room.
For one of the few times this season, Walker's family was in the stands at Pinnacle Bank Arena to watch him play for Nebraska.
His family was there because Walker was honored before the game as part of NU's Senior Night. This May, the redshirt junior forward will become the first from his family to graduate from college.
That milestone comes after a redshirt season and a suspension to start this year that stemmed from an incident at his former school, Tennessee.
But the sun came out Saturday, literally and figuratively.
"It's just an all-around great day, you know? The sun's been out and it's been super cold, so I feel like everyone came in today with a bunch of energy and they were ready to play," Walker said. "And with it being Senior Night, I think we were a little more amped, especially me, Kobe (Webster) and Thor (Thorbjarnarson).
"And having my family up here is amazing. They don't get to see me play that often, so being able to get this 'W' tonight in front of my family and with these guys is very amazing to me."
Walker had season-highs in points (12), made field goals (six), field-goal attempts (10), free throws made and attempted, rebounds (nine) and blocked shots (three), and had one of his season highs in assists.
Walker's 10 points tied his career high.
After the game, NU coach Fred Hoiberg reiterated that Walker would be back next season, giving the Huskers a critical core piece to help move the program forward.
But Saturday was for celebrating.
"It's awesome to see him make the plays that he did," Hoiberg said.
Long-distance connection for Thor: Thorir Thorbjarnarson's family couldn't be in Lincoln for Senior Night due to travel restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the Husker guard still got a chance to see his family before the game. NU set up a big-screen television courtside before the game, and Thorbjarnarson was able to talk to his family, which is spread throughout Iceland, Sweden and Greenland.
Reykjavic, Iceland, where Thorbjarnarson is from, is six hours ahead of Lincoln. That means NU's game tipped off at midnight there and didn't end until after 2 a.m. in Iceland and 3 a.m. in Sweden.
And Thorbjarnarson's family watched every minute as he scored a season-high 10 points and was in the middle of the most important plays late in Saturday's game.
"They always watch the whole game. They're spread all over the world. But they always watch to the end," Thorbjarnarson said of his family. "Especially tonight. I know my family really wanted to be here today, and obviously that's not possible, but I'm really happy that they made it work this way. It's great stuff."
Extra support: The Huskers had some extra voices cheering them on, especially in the first half.
Members of the Nebraska volleyball and women's basketball teams were both in the stands to watch NU and helped provide some atmosphere along with the vocal cheering section of players' family members.
The women's basketball team saw its game against Michigan State, scheduled for a 1 p.m. start at PBA, called off an hour before tip due to COVID-19 concerns. The volleyball team was still in Lincoln after its massive two-match series against No. 1 Wisconsin was called off earlier in the week due to COVID issues in the Badgers' program.
Compared to 16,000 or so fans in a normal year, it perhaps wasn't much. But the added voices did indeed provide a level of juice that had been missing from previous Husker home games.
Banton rebounds, Allen sits: Dalano Banton was on the bench to start Saturday's game as Webster and Thorbjarnarson got starting nods on Senior Night. But the transfer guard still put together a bounce-back performance, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one blocked shot and one steal.
That came after a stretch of games in which Banton had scored two, zero and six points in limited minutes.
"Dalano's pace and purpose was much better," Hoiberg said. "Just all the little things down the stretch, even defensively. I thought he made some big plays and stunts out there."
Meanwhile, guard Teddy Allen played just 10 minutes and didn't score for the first time this season.
Hoiberg said Allen's limited minutes were not due to his injured right wrist, which Allen aggravated during his 41-point outburst against Penn State.
Allen's minutes were a season low.
"I thought that other group that was out there was really giving us great minutes and playing with great rhythm," Hoiberg said. "It wasn't anything more than that."
