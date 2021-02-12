NU men's hoops notes: Slower pace leads to more efficiency; defending the post; by the numbers

Battling in the post: Kofi Cockburn is not a normal human. The 7-foot, 285-pounder is so massive, so strong, so physical, it's tough for any player in the country to move him out of the way.

And Cockburn got his numbers against Nebraska, but the Huskers also showed they have a plan for their frontcourt going forward.

Derrick Walker handled most of the heavy lifting, playing one of his best games of the season. Eduardo Andre did what he could despite giving up about 60 pounds. And Yvan Ouedraogo also used his physicality.

"We talk to our bigs about, they have 15 fouls to give, and I thought we had some good ones in there," Hoiberg said. "Our bigs, they battled the strongest guy in the league. And if they can do it against him, and should be able to do it against anybody."

Walker could only smile when asked about having to defend Cockburn.

"He's a big dude," Walker said. "I'm a little sore, but that comes with playing every game."