 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NU men's hoops notes: Slower pace leads to more efficiency; defending the post; by the numbers
View Comments
topical
HUSKER MEN'S HOOPS NOTES

NU men's hoops notes: Slower pace leads to more efficiency; defending the post; by the numbers

{{featured_button_text}}
Illinois Nebraska Basketball

Illinois' Kofi Cockburn dunks over Nebraska forward Yvan Ouedraogo (24) as Nebraska's Shamiel Stevenson (4), Thorir Thorbjarnarson (34) and Kobe Webster (10) watch during the first half of Friday's game in Lincoln, Neb.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Associated Press

Nebraska slowed the pace as promised against Illinois, and the Huskers saw a noticeable jump in offensive efficiency as they search for a formula that will work over the back half of the season.

The Huskers, who average 72 possessions per 40 minutes to rank 26th nationally coming in, finished with 74 possessions in 45 minutes Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Gone, for the most part, were the sprints up the court with the ball seeking a numbers advantage or a mismatch early in the shot clock.

And while NU still had 13 turnovers, that was about four fewer than what the Huskers had been averaging in their return.

"My big thing is looking to play smarter basketball, and for the most part, we did it," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said.

Nebraska averaged .973 points per possession against Illinois, a significant jump over its three previous games when it averaged .737 against Michigan State, .831 against Minnesota and .762 against Wisconsin.

"We did a much better job of going and not trying to fight through three or four guys coming down on the break and attacking numbers," Hoiberg said. "And if we didn't have anything we'd get into our offense and our sets.

"We were going to have a little more structure, and I thought we did a better job with that."

Battling in the post: Kofi Cockburn is not a normal human. The 7-foot, 285-pounder is so massive, so strong, so physical, it's tough for any player in the country to move him out of the way.

And Cockburn got his numbers against Nebraska, but the Huskers also showed they have a plan for their frontcourt going forward.

Derrick Walker handled most of the heavy lifting, playing one of his best games of the season. Eduardo Andre did what he could despite giving up about 60 pounds. And Yvan Ouedraogo also used his physicality.

"We talk to our bigs about, they have 15 fouls to give, and I thought we had some good ones in there," Hoiberg said. "Our bigs, they battled the strongest guy in the league. And if they can do it against him, and should be able to do it against anybody."

Walker could only smile when asked about having to defend Cockburn.

"He's a big dude," Walker said. "I'm a little sore, but that comes with playing every game."

By the numbers: Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Shamiel Stevenson were a combined 7-for-49 from three-point range coming into Friday's game. The duo combined to go 3-for-4 Friday, all in the first half. Thorbjarnarson was 1-for-11 from three in Big Ten play. Stevenson was 1-for-17 on the season. ... Derrick Walker set career highs for rebounds (eight) and assists (three). ... Nebraska fell to 4-6 in overtime games at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Check out Scott Frost's full post-National Signing Day news conference

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News