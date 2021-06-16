NU men's hoops notes: Returners setting the tone; charity exhibition in the works; Breidenbach progressing from injury

GRAND ISLAND — It's early in summer workouts for the Nebraska men's basketball team. Very early.

But two weeks into things, Husker coach Fred Hoiberg likes what he's seen from a group that figures to be more settled, and more talented, than either of his first two teams in Lincoln.

Speaking in Grand Island as part of Wednesday's Big Red Blitz, Hoiberg said actually having a sense of normalcy after last summer's schedule was disrupted because of the COVID-19 pandemic was a huge step forward for his team.

"Right now, we didn't have this opportunity last year to really have an offseason," Hoiberg said. "So to be able to work with our guys, it's a lot of fundamental skill work, which is pretty much going to be the whole month of June."

Nebraska can have up to eight weeks of workouts, and the Huskers' final summer practice will take place Aug. 3.

In between Wednesday and then, Hoiberg said, NU will ramp up from June's skill work to more team workouts in July, in addition to getting back on the road to recruit for the first time since 2019.