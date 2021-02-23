NU men's hoops notes: Perspective on Allen's night; turnover bug bites; Banton's limited minutes

Teddy Allen's enormous game against Penn State, even in a loss, will go down as one of the best statistical performances in Nebraska basketball history.

It's also one of the best games by any power conference player in at least the past 11 seasons.

Allen became just the fourth power conference player since the 2010-11 season to have a game with at least 40 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The other three on that list are some of the best to play the college game in recent years: Ben Simmons of LSU, and Buddy Hield and Trae Young of Oklahoma.

"When you score 41 and have six assists, that's a really hard thing to do in a college game," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "He was really complete out there tonight, and it was fun to see him get it going like that."

Young was the last to accomplish the feat, doing so in January 2018 against TCU. Hield's is probably the most memorable: He had 46 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in Oklahoma's 109-106, triple-overtime loss to Kansas in January 2016.

If the statistics are expanded to include all games, Teddy Allen became the 11th player to accomplish the feat since 2010-11.