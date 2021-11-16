NU men's hoops notes: Nebraska's point guard conundrum; CU contains McGowens; scuffling offense

And now NU's other option at the position, Trey McGowens, is sidelined for a to-be-determined amount of time after suffering a broken foot.

This is Nebraska's dilemma three games into the season. The plays and decisions Verge makes in practice aren't translating when the lights come on, and NU's offense is suffering because of it.

Hoiberg praised NU's depth in his postgame, and said the Huskers will evaluate how they set up their lineups and rotations going forward.

He also had a message, perhaps for those tuning in and perhaps for his up-and-down point guard.

"Believe me," Hoiberg said. "I still have 100% confidence in Alonzo Verge."

CU gets physical with Bryce McGowens: Five-star freshman Bryce McGowens, after scoring 25 and 29 points in Nebraska's first two games, was limited to six Tuesday night on 3-of-10 shooting.

All six came in a two-minute stretch in the first half — two dunks and a layup — as the Huskers began to claw their way out of a 19-point hole.

"I thought they were physical on Bryce tonight," Hoiberg said. "I thought when he cut, he had good possessions. He had a couple others right at the rim that he's going to make."