NU men's hoops notes: Nebraska's point guard conundrum; CU contains McGowens; scuffling offense

The boos started less than 10 minutes into the game.
They weren't overwhelming. But they were easily heard as Nebraska point guard Alonzo Verge missed a turnaround jumper in the lane during Creighton's opening salvo in a 77-69 win Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Arizona State transfer, who was electric in Nebraska's exhibitions and, according to his coach, a top-end playmaker in practice, had drawn the frustration of a fan base hungry for the free-flowing offense they expected to see before the season started.
"Look at the Colorado game; look at the first exhibition game we played. You can look at all our practices," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "I mean, he is getting into the paint and making plays. Right now, he's getting into the paint to shoot.
"And he's got to start understanding, when you get in the paint, kick it, spray it, that's where you get open shots. And that's the strength of our team."
Verge sat for the final 12-plus minutes of the first half, at that point 0-for-5 from the field, as Nebraska rallied behind Kobe Webster and others off the NU bench to turn a blowout back into a game.
Meanwhile, Creighton put a freshman point guard on the floor in Ryan Nembhard who was "everything," said CU coach Greg McDermott.
And now NU's other option at the position, Trey McGowens, is sidelined for a to-be-determined amount of time after suffering a broken foot.
This is Nebraska's dilemma three games into the season. The plays and decisions Verge makes in practice aren't translating when the lights come on, and NU's offense is suffering because of it.
Hoiberg praised NU's depth in his postgame, and said the Huskers will evaluate how they set up their lineups and rotations going forward.
He also had a message, perhaps for those tuning in and perhaps for his up-and-down point guard.
"Believe me," Hoiberg said. "I still have 100% confidence in Alonzo Verge."
CU gets physical with Bryce McGowens: Five-star freshman Bryce McGowens, after scoring 25 and 29 points in Nebraska's first two games, was limited to six Tuesday night on 3-of-10 shooting.
All six came in a two-minute stretch in the first half — two dunks and a layup — as the Huskers began to claw their way out of a 19-point hole.
"I thought they were physical on Bryce tonight," Hoiberg said. "I thought when he cut, he had good possessions. He had a couple others right at the rim that he's going to make."
Movement off the ball will be a key for McGowens, Hoiberg said, perhaps not so subtly hinting that much of NU's roster needs to do the same.
"When we had movement, again, good things happened," Hoiberg said.
Offense continues to scuffle: Touted by coaches and players as the best shooting, deepest offensive team in Hoiberg's tenure, Nebraska has shot 39%, 41% and 37% from the field in its first three games and trailed at halftime in all three.
In the first two games, the Huskers overcame abysmal first halves offensively to post solid numbers after the break.
But NU never recovered after missing 16 of its first 18 shots against Creighton on Tuesday night.
Some of that comes from shaky point guard play leading to choppy offense. Some comes from NU's continued, inexplicable ability to miss open layups. The Huskers did hit 10 three-pointers Tuesday, but went just 2-for-11 after halftime.
Whatever the answer, it would behoove NU to find it quickly.
"The biggest thing, we've got to come out and get off to better starts," Hoiberg said. "We can't continue to dig ourselves a hole like that. It takes too much energy to get yourself out."
10 social media reactions to the Huskers' loss to Creighton
It's not a hard reality. It's the same reality every year. Different group of guys, exact same story. Wonder if Hoiberg will get the same "At least we didn't get blown out" treatment.— David S. (@sandodfs) November 17, 2021
Um reality check is the season is over. How could you talk me out of knowing that? You can’t.— Andrew (@_Andrew_Bouwens) November 17, 2021
Imagine if every player played selfless ball like Kobe Webster.— jason (@huskers4liife) November 17, 2021
Stay the course! Believe in Hoiberg! Give it time! How long has McDermott been at CU— Stephen Morton (@NorfolkMorton) November 17, 2021
Year after year after year, one team is clearly better at shooting, is usually bigger in the paint, rebounds like it, plays tougher/stronger, and is smarter. Beyond hard to stomach at this point for a Husker fan. Beyond.— Christopher Heine (@Chris_Heine) November 17, 2021
This team is going nowhere. So much hype. Lots of disappointment. Just hard to watch.— Brian Costanzo (@bcostanzo13) November 17, 2021
It’s the same thing every year. As soon as they build momentum, they revert to hero ball. It’s excruciating to watch.— Michael Patlan (@Michael_Patlan) November 17, 2021
I’m not even upset with this loss to Creighton. If anything, this game showed a lot about this team’s identity, which is similar to the football team. Great defense and an offense that is capable of putting up points and falling on its face all at the same time. #GBR— Special Teams Coordinator Cousin Oliver (@RedcastRob) November 17, 2021
When do we start to say that Fred is overrated!— Sean Sites (@huskerfan25) November 17, 2021
Nebraska has better players. Creighton is a better team and better coached. Jays reverse the ball, work it inside out. Huskers settle for pull ups and step backs.— Aaron Wade (@AaronWade308) November 17, 2021
