NU men's hoops notes: McGowens the playmaker; Mr. Reliable; and a schedule update

The Nebraska junior forward made his first shot against South Dakota, giving him 15 consecutive made field goals dating to Nov. 21. That tied the program record set by Ade Dagunduro in 2008.

Walker has four-straight double-figure scoring games. He had three such games in his career prior to this season. He's given the Huskers a reliable option when NU needs a basket, including a post move and a score to open the second half Saturday.

"Derrick gets us baskets when we need them. And he's doing a great job rolling to the rim," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "So he's just a big presence for us out there when we need baskets. And when we're not hitting shots, we need somebody to score it at the rim, and Derrick's been doing that for us."

Over his past four games, Walker is an astounding 25-for-27 from the field.

Ball control: When Nebraska goes to its bench, the Huskers are finding they won't have to worry much about giving the ball away.

Kobe Webster and Keisei Tominaga have combined to play 207 minutes this season — and the duo has combined to turn the ball over exactly once.