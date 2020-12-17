NU men's hoops notes: Lakes makes splash in debut; Andre starts strong; walk-ons absent

All of 21 years old, Trevor Lakes called himself a "pretty old guy" Thursday night.
With three years of college basketball already under his belt, Lakes is old when it comes to experience. So, he said, there were no butterflies when he took the Pinnacle Bank Arena court against Doane for the first time in his Husker career.
"There weren't any nerves. I was happy to be out there; I was excited," Lakes said after the Huskers' 110-64 victory over the Tigers. "It's easy to play with (his teammates) so I was ready to go. I was just excited to be out there."
Lakes knocked down four of his five three-point attempts and scored 12 points in his Division I debut, appearing ready to give NU another outside shooter to add to the rotation.
A 6-foot-7 sharpshooter from Division II Indianapolis, Lakes originally planned to redshirt this season. But Wednesday’s NCAA ruling allowing sit-out transfers to play without losing a season of eligibility cleared the way for Lakes to get on the floor.
Since Wednesday's NCAA ruling on transfers applied only to those players going from one Division I school to another, Lakes and Nebraska had to submit an additional waiver to gain eligibility. That waiver cleared Thursday, just a few hours before the game tipped off.
Lakes will have eligibility for the remainder of the 2020-21 season as well as the 2021-22 campaign.
After making 235 three-pointers the past three seasons at Indianapolis while shooting 41% from beyond the arc in his career, Lakes was prepared to redshirt this season before the waiver was announced.
Just 14 seconds after subbing in Thursday night, Lakes splashed a three-pointer on his first touch. He hit another a minute-and-a-half later, and a third two minutes after that. It was a pretty sight for a team that came into Thursday's game shooting less than 32% from long range.
"We've seen that since June. To have that immediate eligibility for him is great," NU guard Dalano Banton said. "He's a threat on the court at all times, and if you feed him and he's open, he's going to knock it down."
Strong debut for Andre: The other Husker making his debut Thursday night, 6-foot-10 Eduardo Andre, showcased some of the tantalizing potential in his lengthy frame.
Andre didn't miss a shot, finishing 4-for-4 for nine points. He used his 7-foot-5 wingspan to grab four rebounds and blocked two shots in just 14 minutes.
Things likely won't come that easy against the beasts of the Big Ten, but for a guy who's only been playing organized basketball for about five years, it was a promising start.
"You can see he's a confident kid," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "To see some of the moves he made on the block, I didn't see any jitters at all out there. The kid's got a lot of upside. And he's a guy that's going to keep getting better as he gets stronger and grows into his body."
Walk-ons absent: Walk-ons Bret Porter and Jace Piatkowski were not on the bench for Thursday's game. Hoiberg decline to comment one why either player was absent.
"Bret's dealing with a personal matter, and Jace was not able to be here tonight, I'll just leave it at that," Hoiberg said. "But we hope to have both back on the roster here soon."
Both players have appeared in three games this season, including NU's previous contest against Creighton.
