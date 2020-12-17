NU men's hoops notes: Lakes makes splash in debut; Andre starts strong; walk-ons absent

Lakes will have eligibility for the remainder of the 2020-21 season as well as the 2021-22 campaign.

After making 235 three-pointers the past three seasons at Indianapolis while shooting 41% from beyond the arc in his career, Lakes was prepared to redshirt this season before the waiver was announced.

Just 14 seconds after subbing in Thursday night, Lakes splashed a three-pointer on his first touch. He hit another a minute-and-a-half later, and a third two minutes after that. It was a pretty sight for a team that came into Thursday's game shooting less than 32% from long range.

"We've seen that since June. To have that immediate eligibility for him is great," NU guard Dalano Banton said. "He's a threat on the court at all times, and if you feed him and he's open, he's going to knock it down."

Strong debut for Andre: The other Husker making his debut Thursday night, 6-foot-10 Eduardo Andre, showcased some of the tantalizing potential in his lengthy frame.

Andre didn't miss a shot, finishing 4-for-4 for nine points. He used his 7-foot-5 wingspan to grab four rebounds and blocked two shots in just 14 minutes.