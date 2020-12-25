NU men's hoops notes: Huskers enjoy playing on holiday; offensive issues; by the numbers

"I am glad that the Big Ten decided to play. I think with our guys not going home, it would have been very difficult to be sitting in their apartments with no family to celebrate Christmas with. So I do think it was a good decision to come out here and play the game," Hoiberg said. "Obviously we would have liked to have a different outcome, but our guys were excited about this one. They were excited when they saw it on the schedule."

Offensive issues: If there was one thing Hoiberg wasn't worried about as Nebraska ramped up for the season, it was the Huskers' offense.

But as the Big Ten's teams wrapped up their first two conference games Friday, NU found itself last in the league and scoring and near the bottom in field goal percentage as the search continues for the attack Hoiberg desires.

"We've got to be better. I did not think offense would be an issue with our group," Hoiberg said. "I really didn't, with the practices (and) some of the things that happened early (in the season). But we've got to fix some things, there's no question."

Nebraska shot 35% from three-point range Friday, which was an improvement on the 29% it shot against Wisconsin. But after a strong start, NU's overall field goal percentage tailed off to 39% by game's end.