NU men's hoops notes: Hoiberg compliments Allen; defense steps up; by the numbers

Nebraska wrapped up its win over Rutgers about 11 hours after the program announced that leading scorer Teddy Allen was leaving the program.
What could have been a distraction for NU apparently wasn't. And after the game, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg was complimentary of the Boys Town product as Allen decides on the next step of his basketball life.
"I enjoyed coaching Teddy. I enjoyed the opportunity to get to know him, and I'm certainly wishing Teddy nothing but the best as he moves forward," Hoiberg said. "I'm going to do everything I can to support him and help him as best I can."
The split, by all accounts, was amicable and mutual, and Hoiberg reiterated that after that game.
"The guys care about him, our staff cares about him, and he'll be good. I think he's got a long career ahead of him," Hoiberg said. "It's something that happened and we moved on from it and came out and played a really complete game, which I give our guys a lot of credit for.
"When you have something like that happen, you don't know how your guys will respond or what will happen with your team. But we came out and played inspired basketball for 40 minutes, and that's exactly what it took."
Defense responds: While Nebraska's offense will get much of the spotlight for its work the past couple games, NU's defense Saturday played at just as high of a level to help NU turn the game into a blowout.
Rutgers' 51 points were its second-lowest total of the season and the Scarlet Knights' 13% (3-for-23) effort from three-point range was the lowest percentage by a NU opponent this year.
"We talk about KYP — know your personnel — and this was a big game for that. Because they have certain guys that are great drivers, and certain guys that you've got to have a high early-shot challenge but ready to guard the bounce," Hoiberg said. "And we just did a really good job of understanding who we were guarding."
The defensive effort didn't exactly come from nowhere. NU has held seven of its 12 opponents to less than 40% shooting from the field since returning from its shutdown.
Saturday was just the latest, and best, effort.
"The thing that we did better than anything was, we were in our gaps. We shut down the paint. When teams get in the paint that's when you get exposed, especially when you don't have your rim protector back there," Hoiberg said. "We've got to keep that thing tight, and then I thought we had good, smart closeouts."
By the numbers: Nebraska's 21-point margin of victory was its largest in a Big Ten game since February of 2016, also against Rutgers... Nebraska has shot 50% or better in each of its last three home games, the first time NU has done that since the 2013-14 season... The Huskers' 52% shooting from the field marked just the third time this season a Rutgers opponent has shot better than 50%.
