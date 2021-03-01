NU men's hoops notes: Hoiberg compliments Allen; defense steps up; by the numbers

Rutgers' 51 points were its second-lowest total of the season and the Scarlet Knights' 13% (3-for-23) effort from three-point range was the lowest percentage by a NU opponent this year.

"We talk about KYP — know your personnel — and this was a big game for that. Because they have certain guys that are great drivers, and certain guys that you've got to have a high early-shot challenge but ready to guard the bounce," Hoiberg said. "And we just did a really good job of understanding who we were guarding."

The defensive effort didn't exactly come from nowhere. NU has held seven of its 12 opponents to less than 40% shooting from the field since returning from its shutdown.

Saturday was just the latest, and best, effort.

"The thing that we did better than anything was, we were in our gaps. We shut down the paint. When teams get in the paint that's when you get exposed, especially when you don't have your rim protector back there," Hoiberg said. "We've got to keep that thing tight, and then I thought we had good, smart closeouts."

By the numbers: Nebraska's 21-point margin of victory was its largest in a Big Ten game since February of 2016, also against Rutgers... Nebraska has shot 50% or better in each of its last three home games, the first time NU has done that since the 2013-14 season... The Huskers' 52% shooting from the field marked just the third time this season a Rutgers opponent has shot better than 50%.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

