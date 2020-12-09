NU men's hoops notes: Frustrated locker room; Andre back on bench; more looks for Mayen; piñata time

Not five minutes after Nebraska loss to Georgia Tech on Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Husker guards Trey McGowens and Teddy Allen were back on the court getting shots up after both had rough nights offensively.
Allen scored 10 points, but was 4-of-16 from the field, including 0-for-6 in the first half. McGowens scored six points, finishing 2-for-9 from the floor and 2-for-6 at the free-throw line as the Huskers lost 75-64.
Both players wore their frustrations on their sleeves as they shot for nearly 30 minutes after the game ended.
"They were bothered by it. That was a dejected locker room in there," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "It was dejected, it was disappointed in there, but we've got to try to lift their spirits and put it behind us and try to get ready to go, and hopefully play a complete game on Friday. We're going to have to."
Hoiberg said he was happy with Nebraska's offensive attack against Georgia Tech's variety of zone defenses, but it failed to knock down enough open shots. NU, however, struggled with the Yellow Jackets' man defense. The Huskers are likely to see a large dose of man Friday against Creighton.
"I thought that was one thing, we didn't do a good enough job when they went man," Hoiberg said. "And a lot of that is our movement. That's who we are, and that will be the emphasis in practice tomorrow, and hopefully we'll be better Friday."
Andre back on bench: NU freshman forward Eduardo Andre was on Nebraska's bench for the first time this season, though he didn't suit up as he continues to go through the Big Ten's COVID-19 protocols.
The 6-foot-10 native of England tested positive some time before Nebraska's season-opener against McNeese State. Hoiberg said last week that the Huskers hoped to get word this week on when Andre could return to full team activities.
Big Ten basketball players face the same protocols as football players, having to sit out for 21 days as they recover from the virus and undergo cardiac testing before they are cleared for competition.
More looks for Mayen: After taking a season-high 11 shots, and scoring a season-high 13 points, in Nebraska's season-opener, NU forward Lat Mayen has yet to reach double-digit shot attempts in any of Nebraska's subsequent games.
That has to change, Hoiberg said, for one of the team's top outside shooters. Mayen finished 2-of-5 from the field Wednesday.
"I thought he did turn down a couple; I thought he had some space on a couple of those plays where we kicked it out to him. We wanted to get him in the corners, because we thought that's where we could get some shots against the zone," Hoiberg said. "But I've talked to our players about finding a way to get Lat open, finding a way to get him shots. He's too good of a shooter to only shoot five shots in a game."
Piñata time: Under coach Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech has a tradition of stopping at a local gas station to pick up snacks whenever the Yellow Jackets pick up a road win.
But in the midst of a pandemic with a team that still has plenty of games to play, pulling the team bus off the road and into a convenience store parking lot is out of the question.
So, in the visiting locker room after the game, Pastner pulled out a coronavirus-shaped pinata that junior forward Khalid Moore got the pleasure of smashing onto the locker room floor.
The pinata was filled with candy and other treats that the Yellow Jackets were more than happy to gather up before boarding a bus to the airport.
Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska, 12.9
Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska, 12.9
Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska, 12.9
Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska, 12.9
Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska, 12.9
Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska, 12.9
Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska, 12.9
Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska, 12.9
Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska, 12.9
Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska, 12.9
Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska, 12.9
Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska, 12.9
Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska, 12.9
Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska, 12.9
Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska, 12.9
Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska, 12.9
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!