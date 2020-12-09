NU men's hoops notes: Frustrated locker room; Andre back on bench; more looks for Mayen; piñata time

Not five minutes after Nebraska loss to Georgia Tech on Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Husker guards Trey McGowens and Teddy Allen were back on the court getting shots up after both had rough nights offensively.

Allen scored 10 points, but was 4-of-16 from the field, including 0-for-6 in the first half. McGowens scored six points, finishing 2-for-9 from the floor and 2-for-6 at the free-throw line as the Huskers lost 75-64.

Both players wore their frustrations on their sleeves as they shot for nearly 30 minutes after the game ended.

"They were bothered by it. That was a dejected locker room in there," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "It was dejected, it was disappointed in there, but we've got to try to lift their spirits and put it behind us and try to get ready to go, and hopefully play a complete game on Friday. We're going to have to."

Hoiberg said he was happy with Nebraska's offensive attack against Georgia Tech's variety of zone defenses, but it failed to knock down enough open shots. NU, however, struggled with the Yellow Jackets' man defense. The Huskers are likely to see a large dose of man Friday against Creighton.