NU men's hoops notes: Foul issues plague NU backcourt; confidence remains; by the numbers

While Nevada's size caused Nebraska problems on the offense, the ability of the Wolf Pack's guards to get downhill presented a whole other set of issues for the Husker defense.
Four of Nebraska's five starters finished with three or more fouls, forcing Fred Hoiberg to alter his rotation as Thursday's game, a 69-66 Husker loss at Pinnacle Bank Arena, wore on.
No one was more affected by the whistles than NU guard Trey McGowens, who picked up his second foul six minutes into the game and was limited to 23 minutes.
McGowens was held scoreless for just the second time in his college career, but still had a plus-minus of plus-9, meaning Nebraska outscored Nevada by nine points when he was on the floor.
It illustrated McGowens' value to Nebraska, even if his offense isn't clicking.
The inability to stop dribble penetration was partly to blame for Nevada outscoring Nebraska 30-18 in the paint.
"A lot of that was just letting them go by. We have to guard the dribble better. We can't foul them. We can't put them on the free-throw line," Hoiberg said. "It starts with guarding the bounce. ... We can't gamble, we can't stab and allow them to get into the paint like they did tonight."
Confidence remains: Despite the rough shooting day, Nebraska's confidence in its ability to make shots was unshaken, point guard Dalano Banton said.
"We have confidence in whoever is shooting the ball. And that's the thing about this team — we're 100% invested in each other, and we're rooting for each other," Banton said. "If you put up a shot, we're going to stand up and say it's going in. We're a different type of team, and whoever is shooting it, we're hoping it's going in, and if they miss it, it's 'get back on defense, you're good, shoot the next one.'"
By the numbers: Nebraska's 41 three-point attempts were four more than the program's previous high of 37, set first against Kansas in 2002 and matched against Mississippi Valley State in 2018. The Kansas game also stands as Nebraska's record for made three-pointers, with 18. ... For the second straight game, Banton set a career high in points. His 18 Thursday were four more than Wednesday's total. ... Teddy Allen has eight steals in two games after recording just 13 in 35 games at West Virginia in 2017-18. Allen had five steals against Nevada.
— Chris Basnett
Nebraska vs. Nevada, 11.26
