NU men's hoops notes: Foul issues plague NU backcourt; confidence remains; by the numbers

While Nevada's size caused Nebraska problems on the offense, the ability of the Wolf Pack's guards to get downhill presented a whole other set of issues for the Husker defense.

Four of Nebraska's five starters finished with three or more fouls, forcing Fred Hoiberg to alter his rotation as Thursday's game, a 69-66 Husker loss at Pinnacle Bank Arena, wore on.

No one was more affected by the whistles than NU guard Trey McGowens, who picked up his second foul six minutes into the game and was limited to 23 minutes.

McGowens was held scoreless for just the second time in his college career, but still had a plus-minus of plus-9, meaning Nebraska outscored Nevada by nine points when he was on the floor.

It illustrated McGowens' value to Nebraska, even if his offense isn't clicking.

The inability to stop dribble penetration was partly to blame for Nevada outscoring Nebraska 30-18 in the paint.

"A lot of that was just letting them go by. We have to guard the dribble better. We can't foul them. We can't put them on the free-throw line," Hoiberg said. "It starts with guarding the bounce. ... We can't gamble, we can't stab and allow them to get into the paint like they did tonight."