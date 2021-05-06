NU men's hoops notes: Former Husker forward Arop transfers to Omaha; Webster academic all-district

Akol Arop is headed back to Omaha.

The former Creighton Prep hoops standout, who spent two years at Nebraska, announced Thursday he had committed to play basketball at Omaha beginning with the 2021-22 season.

Arop redshirted in 2020-21 at Nebraska after undergoing a procedure on his knee in the preseason.

That came one season after Arop was never able to find a consistent place in Nebraska’s rotation. He played in 21 of Nebraska’s 31 games in 2019-20 and didn’t see significant minutes until late in that season.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pounder originally committed to former Husker coach Tim Miles in 2018, then reaffirmed that commitment after NU hired Fred Hoiberg in April 2019.

Arop came to Lincoln after averaging 19.4 points on 62% shooting to go with 10.9 rebounds and 2.6 shots per game as a senior for Creighton Prep, a year that saw him named the Nebraska Gatorade player of the year in 2018-19.

Webster academic all-district: Graduate senior guard Kobe Webster was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District VII team Thursday.