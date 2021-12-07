NU men's hoops notes: Everything on the table; Breidenbach injury update; team battles illness

Everything is on the table as Nebraska tries to save its already foundering season, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said after the Huskers' 102-67 loss to Michigan on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Huskers will have two days of practice before traveling to Atlanta to take on No. 18 Auburn in what was supposed to be a showcase game for an improving team.
Instead, the contest now looks like a mismatch on paper as NU attempts to change course.
Anything from lineup changes to the way Nebraska plays stylistically on both ends of the court could be in the offing as NU begins to sort things out, Hoiberg said.
"We're going to go out there and we're going to compete (in practice), and we're going to find guys that want to go out there and play hard," Hoiberg said.
Nebraska's coaches talked in the locker room Tuesday night about changing the way Nebraska plays offensively in order to find some type of flow.
"Our shots early were great. There's no doubt about it," Hoiberg said. "Keisei (Tominaga) hits two of them, and we have probably five or six other wide-open looks, and those don't go down, and those are deflating. But it can't affect your effort on the other end."
Whatever Nebraska ends up doing, Hoiberg said, the Huskers' attitude will have to be in a different spot.
"Well, if you sit here and hang your head and feel sorry for yourself, it's going to get a lot worse," Hoiberg said. "So, nobody's going to feel sorry for us. We've got to bounce back with two energetic days and put this one behind us, and hopefully, it's a one-time deal."
Breidenbach injury update: Hoiberg said four-star freshman Wilhelm Breidenbach would undergo a scan Wednesday on his right knee after the forward limped off the floor with about 11 minutes left against Michigan.
The 6-foot-10, 227-pounder fell to the court after grabbing an offensive rebound and then left the game. He was examined on the NU bench before heading back to the locker room.
Breidenbach, averaging 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game, suffered a knee injury late in his senior year of high school at Mater Dei in California.
Breidenbach finished with four points, four rebounds and two steals Tuesday, and was one of Nebraska's few bright spots.
"I thought Wilhelm fought his ass off out there," Hoiberg said. "I thought he was battling."
Huskers battle illness: Hoiberg said a few players didn't practice the past couple of days due to sinus infections and at least one case of influenza.
NU had all its regulars available Tuesday, though freshman guard Quaran McPherson, who is redshirting this season, wasn't in Pinnacle Bank Arena while battling the flu.
All of the sick players were tested for COVID-19, Hoiberg said, and all tests came back negative.
"Still can't affect it," Hoiberg said of the illness hurting how Nebraska played.
