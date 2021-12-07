NU men's hoops notes: Everything on the table; Breidenbach injury update; team battles illness

Everything is on the table as Nebraska tries to save its already foundering season, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said after the Huskers' 102-67 loss to Michigan on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers will have two days of practice before traveling to Atlanta to take on No. 18 Auburn in what was supposed to be a showcase game for an improving team.

Instead, the contest now looks like a mismatch on paper as NU attempts to change course.

Anything from lineup changes to the way Nebraska plays stylistically on both ends of the court could be in the offing as NU begins to sort things out, Hoiberg said.

"We're going to go out there and we're going to compete (in practice), and we're going to find guys that want to go out there and play hard," Hoiberg said.

Nebraska's coaches talked in the locker room Tuesday night about changing the way Nebraska plays offensively in order to find some type of flow.