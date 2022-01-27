NU men's hoops notes: Chucky Hepburn makes grand return to PBA; McGowens D's up Johnny Davis

None of it was foreign to Chucky Hepburn.

The Bellevue West star who built a good chunk of his legend inside Pinnacle Bank Arena was back Thursday, and it looked like he never left.

"It felt good; it felt like home," said Hepburn, the starting point guard for the No. 11-ranked team in the country.

Hepburn did what he's done for Wisconsin all season, playing solid from start to finish while leading his team to a win.

It started on the first possession, when he hit a three-pointer in the face of Nebraska's Alonzo Verge.

And it ended late in the second half, when Hepburn had steals on back-to-back possessions to snuff out a Nebraska rally.

Hepburn finished with 13 points, two off his season high, and added three rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

He did it in front of nearly 30 family members and friends, a number that likely would have been higher had the game not been rescheduled from Tuesday because of Nebraska's COVID-19 pause.

And Hepburn performed just days after losing one of his closest friends, Vincent Burns, who was shot and killed in Omaha early in the week.

"I can’t get inside his mind, but I’m sure it was emotional coming here and playing here. It was going to be emotional anyway just because it’s a chance to come home where he won a state championship, but you then obviously have the events this week," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. "I think as he’s gone through the week it’s been easier but as he mentioned, his teammates have been great.

"We’ve tried to support him with as much support and resources as possible and just being present. I think these guys love the game of basketball and when they can get a chance to compete, I think it’s very therapeutic."

McGowens D's up: While his minutes are still limited, Trey McGowens once again showed his value to Nebraska while returning to the starting lineup for the first time since breaking his foot Nov. 16.

McGowens was the main defender on Wisconsin's Johnny Davis as the national player of the year candidate went scoreless in the first half on 0-for-5 shooting.

Davis came in averaging 22.3 points per game, a number that has shot to 24.4 points per game in Big Ten play. His 13 points Thursday were the fewest he's scored in a game this season.

"He's a warrior. You hold Johnny Davis to zero points in the first half, that tells you everything you need to know about Trey as a competitor," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "He means so much to us, to our team."

