NU men's hoops notes: Chucky Hepburn makes grand return to PBA; McGowens D's up Johnny Davis

None of it was foreign to Chucky Hepburn.
The Bellevue West star who built a good chunk of his legend inside Pinnacle Bank Arena was back Thursday, and it looked like he never left.
"It felt good; it felt like home," said Hepburn, the starting point guard for the No. 11-ranked team in the country.
Hepburn did what he's done for Wisconsin all season, playing solid from start to finish while leading his team to a win.
It started on the first possession, when he hit a three-pointer in the face of Nebraska's Alonzo Verge.
And it ended late in the second half, when Hepburn had steals on back-to-back possessions to snuff out a Nebraska rally.
Hepburn finished with 13 points, two off his season high, and added three rebounds, two assists, and three steals.
He did it in front of nearly 30 family members and friends, a number that likely would have been higher had the game not been rescheduled from Tuesday because of Nebraska's COVID-19 pause.
And Hepburn performed just days after losing one of his closest friends, Vincent Burns, who was shot and killed in Omaha early in the week.
"I can’t get inside his mind, but I’m sure it was emotional coming here and playing here. It was going to be emotional anyway just because it’s a chance to come home where he won a state championship, but you then obviously have the events this week," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. "I think as he’s gone through the week it’s been easier but as he mentioned, his teammates have been great.
"We’ve tried to support him with as much support and resources as possible and just being present. I think these guys love the game of basketball and when they can get a chance to compete, I think it’s very therapeutic."
McGowens D's up: While his minutes are still limited, Trey McGowens once again showed his value to Nebraska while returning to the starting lineup for the first time since breaking his foot Nov. 16.
McGowens was the main defender on Wisconsin's Johnny Davis as the national player of the year candidate went scoreless in the first half on 0-for-5 shooting.
Davis came in averaging 22.3 points per game, a number that has shot to 24.4 points per game in Big Ten play. His 13 points Thursday were the fewest he's scored in a game this season.
"He's a warrior. You hold Johnny Davis to zero points in the first half, that tells you everything you need to know about Trey as a competitor," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "He means so much to us, to our team."
Photos: Wisconsin, Nebraska meet in Big Ten matinee at PBA
Nebraska's Eduardo Andre (center) grabs a rebound next to Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (left) and Lorne Bowman II during the first half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn celebrates after scoring against Nebraska during the first half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. scores against Wisconsin during the first half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher (0) tries to score next to Wisconsin's Steven Crowl during the first half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Eduardo Andre (right) runs into Wisconsin's Steven Crowl during the first half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) competes for a rebound against Nebraska's Trey McGowens during the second half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska men's basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg talks with an official during the second half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Bryce McGowens reacts to a foul call against Wisconsin on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Trey McGowens reacts against a call next to an official during the second half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Bryce McGowens (left) runs into Wisconsin's Brad Davison during the second half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (left) looks to pass the ball against Nebraska's Kobe Webster during the second half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska men's basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg instructs the team during the first half against Wisconsin on
Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin men's basketball head coach Greg Gard talks with Chucky Hepburn during the second half
Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis tries to control the ball during the second half against Nebraska on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Bryce McGowens (left) controls the ball as he is defended by Wisconsin's Johnny Davis during the second half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Derrick Walker reacts to a call during the first half against Wisconsin on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska men's basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg instructs the team during the first half of a game against Wisconsin on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (left) competes for possession with Nebraska's Trey McGowens during the second half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska men's basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg raises his fist before a game against Wisconsin on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Nebraska's Bryce McGowens (5) shoots against Wisconsin's Johnny Davis during the first half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn dunks against Nebraska during the second half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn dunks against Nebraska during the second half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Derrick Walker (13) tries to defend against Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) and Steven Crowl during the second half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska men's basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg shouts at game officials during the second half against Wisconsin on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Bryce McGowens (left) tries to shoot next to Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) during the second half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Bryce McGowens (left) drives the ball down to baseline next to Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) during the second half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
