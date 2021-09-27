NU men's hoops notes: Beneficial offseason; pounding the basics; Tominaga delivering; patience with McGowens

This offseason was different for the Nebraska men's basketball team this year in that it actually had an offseason.

That offseason ends Tuesday, when the Huskers begin in-season workouts to tip off Fred Hoiberg's third season as head coach. The Huskers get 30 practices and a pair of exhibition games in a 42-day span between Tuesday and the start of the regular season Nov. 9 against Western Illinois at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Last year's pandemic forced the Huskers to largely hold individual or small group workouts while their schedule was being worked out. There were no team activities until a couple weeks before the season. It set a rebuilt roster back, and led in part to the struggles NU endured much of the year.

But a normal summer has Hoiberg hopeful things are on the upswing as official workouts get underway.

"We're so much further ahead right now than we were a year ago, because we've had an offseason," Hoiberg said Monday. "We've been able to work a lot more on fundamentals. We've been able to get our system in place so much better than we were able to a year ago."

Having the majority of the roster back on campus together in June helped, senior guard Kobe Webster said, allowing NU's returning players to mesh with the newcomers and roles to begin being defined.