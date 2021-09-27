NU men's hoops notes: Beneficial offseason; pounding the basics; Tominaga delivering; patience with McGowens

This offseason was different for the Nebraska men's basketball team this year in that it actually had an offseason.
That offseason ends Tuesday, when the Huskers begin in-season workouts to tip off Fred Hoiberg's third season as head coach. The Huskers get 30 practices and a pair of exhibition games in a 42-day span between Tuesday and the start of the regular season Nov. 9 against Western Illinois at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Last year's pandemic forced the Huskers to largely hold individual or small group workouts while their schedule was being worked out. There were no team activities until a couple weeks before the season. It set a rebuilt roster back, and led in part to the struggles NU endured much of the year.
But a normal summer has Hoiberg hopeful things are on the upswing as official workouts get underway.
"We're so much further ahead right now than we were a year ago, because we've had an offseason," Hoiberg said Monday. "We've been able to work a lot more on fundamentals. We've been able to get our system in place so much better than we were able to a year ago."
Having the majority of the roster back on campus together in June helped, senior guard Kobe Webster said, allowing NU's returning players to mesh with the newcomers and roles to begin being defined.
"I can't give you a time frame, but we're definitely further ahead," Webster said. "And honestly, I think when it comes to implementing a system, we're maybe a little further. But I think the roles — embracing a person's role, I think we're really far ahead.
"Because people know what to expect out of each other; we know what we're going to get every day from each teammate."
Pounding the basics: The return to a normal practice routine has allowed the Huskers to hone in more on the details that couldn't be covered in last season's condensed schedule.
Because of the way things worked out, NU went right in to installing its system and preparing for games. Then the program was shut down for three weeks because of a COVID outbreak, and forced to end the season essentially playing every other day.
That led to Nebraska finishing the season ranked 228th (out of 340 teams) in the country in turnovers per game, and 223rd in turnover margin.
This year, skill development has been at the forefront as the Huskers have focused heavily on the basics such as pivoting and two-hand passing during preseason workouts.
"I've been really happy with Coach Nate (Loenser) and coach (Armon) Gates in the player development stuff that we were doing all the way back to the summer," Hoiberg said. "Hopefully all that stuff carries over with the little things that we're trying to do and be better at this season."
Tominaga delivering on hype: Teammates have raved about Keisei Tominaga's ability to shoot the ball since he arrived in Lincoln shortly after competing in the Olympics. Hoiberg provided a strong analysis of his own Monday.
"Keisei's as good a shooter as I've certainly coached at any level," Hoiberg said. "When he misses, you're absolutely shocked that thing doesn't go in.
Webster called Tominaga "different."
"He's probably the best shooter I've played with. Like in my entire life," Webster said. "The way he gets it off, the speed he gets it off with and then, he needs absolutely no space. So you can be there, but it doesn't really matter."
Tominaga posted a video in July in which he made 34 consecutive threes. The day before, he said in the post, he made 47 in a row. That video quickly found its way to the NU locker room.
"I saw some clips on Twitter and stuff like that that our media team would post and then I saw a video, I think he hit like 40 in a row shooting on the gun," Webster said. "I saw him make 40 in a row and that’s not normal. That’s kind of when we were like, ‘OK, dude can shoot.’ So he’s going to be a great piece for us."
Excitement and patience with McGowens: Five-star guard Bryce McGowens "is as talented a kid as I've had an opportunity to coach," Hoiberg said.
There certainly appears to be a role for the freshman who arrived on campus as Nebraska's highest-ranked recruit of the recruiting service era. Perhaps a large role. But like any freshman, Hoiberg said, McGowens will need some time to acclimate to power conference hoops.
"He's so gifted athletically. He's smooth, shoots it effortlessly, but he's a freshman. Same thing with Wilhelm (Breidenbach)," Hoiberg said. "Both those guys, when you come in at a young age, there is a huge learning curve when you jump from the level they were playing at to the Big Ten."
"So as talented as Bryce is, we have to have a level of patience as well, just because of the learning curve he has."
Meet the 2021-22 Nebraska men's basketball team
𝘾.𝙅. 𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙧
𝘼𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙯𝙤 𝙑𝙚𝙧𝙜𝙚 𝙅𝙧.
𝙏𝙧𝙚𝙮 𝙈𝙘𝙂𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙨
𝙌𝙪𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙣 𝙈𝙘𝙋𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣
𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝘾𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙣
𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙘𝙚 𝙈𝙘𝙂𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙨
𝙆𝙤𝙗𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙗𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧
𝙇𝙖𝙩 𝙈𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙣
𝙎𝙖𝙢 𝙃𝙤𝙞𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙜
𝘿𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙒𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙚𝙧
𝙏𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙤𝙧 𝙇𝙖𝙠𝙚𝙨
𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨 𝙈𝙘𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙬
𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙋𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙠𝙤𝙬𝙨𝙠𝙞
𝙆𝙚𝙤𝙣 𝙀𝙙𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙨
𝙆𝙚𝙞𝙨𝙚𝙞 𝙏𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙜𝙖
𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙢 𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙝
𝙊𝙡𝙚𝙜 𝙆𝙤𝙟𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙩𝙨
𝙀𝙙𝙪𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙤 𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙚
