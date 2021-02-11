NU men's hoops notes: Andre solid again; Mayen carries offense; Allen up and down in return

He played just 10 minutes and picked up five fouls.
But as the Nebraska men's basketball team continues to search for anything that might provide a spark, freshman Eduardo Andre once again flashed the potential that made him one of the most intriguing members of the 2020 recruiting class.
In his short time on the court, Andre anchored a Nebraska defense that held Wisconsin without a field goal for more than six minutes in the first half of Wednesday's Badger 61-48 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The 6-foot-10 forward with a 7-foot-5 wingspan provided rim protection, blocking a shot, altering several more, and getting whistled for a foul when it looked like he had all ball on a second stuff.
He scored only two points on offense, but his hard rolls to the rim helped open things up for Lat Mayen to continue his solid shooting.
In a game Nebraska lost by 13 points, Andre had a plus-minus of zero. That came one game after he as a plus-nine in a double-digit loss at Minnesota.
"Eduardo was terrific again tonight," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "I thought he gave us a big boost."
When Nebraska has been able to practice, Hoiberg has put Andre on the scout team, playing the opponent's best frontcourt player and matching him up with Nebraska's bigs.
That trial by fire has helped fuel his improvement, Hoiberg said. Wednesday, Andre was the first big off the bench for NU.
"It's helped him learn the systems of these other teams. And he's earned it. He's earned his time going out there," Hoiberg said. "Defensively he gives us something that we haven't had here in the short amount of time that we we've been in Lincoln, and that's a rim protector.
"Just really excited about Eduardo's future."
Mayen carries offense: Lat Mayen was one of the last Huskers to catch COVID-19, meaning he was one of the last to recover and unable to get back to practice as quickly as his teammates.
It hasn't showed on the court, where Wednesday he notched his fourth consecutive double-figure scoring game going back to before NU went on pause.
On a night Nebraska shot 37% from the field, Mayen finished 6-for-12 and knocked down two more three-pointers. It was his fifth consecutive game making multiple threes.
"You see how important it is to have Lat on the floor," Hoiberg said. "I love the rhythm that he's playing with right now. It just goes back to what he does every day, and that's repetition. That's why the guys who can shoot the ball, they work on it the most, and that's Lat on our team."
Allen up and down in return: Teddy Allen returned to the starting lineup after getting benched at Minnesota, and showed both the exhilarating and frustrating sides to his game.
He was a big part of Nebraska's early offensive surge, knocking down a pair of three pointers, and finished the game with 12 points on 4-for-10 shooting as the only player other than Mayen to provide any kind of threat.
But Allen also turned it over five times and committed two fouls in the first 37 seconds of the second half.
Sadler, Lutz in arena, but not on bench: After not traveling with the team to Michigan State and Minnesota, Husker assistants Doc Sadler and Bobby Lutz were at Pinnacle Bank Arena for Wednesday's game.
But rather than sit in Nebraska's bench area, the two coaches instead sat at a table on the second level of modified seating on PBA's reconfigured sideline.
Sadler joined the other Nebraska coaches on the floor during timeouts.
