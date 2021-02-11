NU men's hoops notes: Andre solid again; Mayen carries offense; Allen up and down in return

That trial by fire has helped fuel his improvement, Hoiberg said. Wednesday, Andre was the first big off the bench for NU.

"It's helped him learn the systems of these other teams. And he's earned it. He's earned his time going out there," Hoiberg said. "Defensively he gives us something that we haven't had here in the short amount of time that we we've been in Lincoln, and that's a rim protector.

"Just really excited about Eduardo's future."

Mayen carries offense: Lat Mayen was one of the last Huskers to catch COVID-19, meaning he was one of the last to recover and unable to get back to practice as quickly as his teammates.

It hasn't showed on the court, where Wednesday he notched his fourth consecutive double-figure scoring game going back to before NU went on pause.

On a night Nebraska shot 37% from the field, Mayen finished 6-for-12 and knocked down two more three-pointers. It was his fifth consecutive game making multiple threes.

"You see how important it is to have Lat on the floor," Hoiberg said. "I love the rhythm that he's playing with right now. It just goes back to what he does every day, and that's repetition. That's why the guys who can shoot the ball, they work on it the most, and that's Lat on our team."