NU men's hoops notes: Abdelmassih returns; power outage; offensive pains

McGowens started well enough against Kansas State, scoring 10 first-half points on 3-for-6 shooting. But the freshman was just 1-for-8 from the field in the second half as driving lanes closed up and he, like most of his teammates, begin to force things on the offensive end.

Offensive pains: Nebraska tweaked its offensive approaching during its week off between games in an effort to give Hoiberg more control over what was happening on that end of the floor.

The Huskers wanted to play more through forward Derrick Walker, Hoiberg said Friday, as the junior has been one of NU's few offensive bright spots during its losing streak.

Walker finished with six turnovers and one assist Sunday, scoring six points go to with a game-high nine rebounds.

"I knew there was going to be some growing pains through this," Hoiberg said of the changes. "We’ve got another week after this next one to work on some of the nuances of what we’re looking at, but overall, again, it just goes back to what made us successful early — you have to continue on with that, continue with those types of possessions. And we didn’t do a good enough job tonight."