NU men's hoops notes: Abdelmassih returns; power outage; offensive pains

Nebraska men's basketball assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih is back with the team after taking a medical leave of absence.
Abdelmassih attended Nebraska's shootaround Sunday morning and was on the bench in Pinnacle Bank Arena during Nebraska's 67-58 Sunday loss to Kansas State.
Abdelmassih left the team Dec. 6 to deal with undisclosed health issues. Assistant coach Nate Loenser stepped into Abdelmassih's recruiting role in the time Abdelmassih was away.
"It was good to have him back on the bench," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said.
Power outage: Sunday's loss dropped Nebraska to 0-6 against power conference competition this season, and 6-44 against such programs in Hoiberg's two-plus years at the helm.
In NU's six such defeats this season, the Huskers have trailed by double digits in five, and by nine in the other (the four-overtime loss to North Carolina State).
There is more than enough blame to go around for such a shocking record, but the struggles of five-star freshman Bryce McGowens against those foes this season help to illustrate the larger point. McGowens is averaging 12.3 points per game in Nebraska's six power conference losses, with five assists against six turnovers, and 4-of-28 shooting from three-point range.
McGowens started well enough against Kansas State, scoring 10 first-half points on 3-for-6 shooting. But the freshman was just 1-for-8 from the field in the second half as driving lanes closed up and he, like most of his teammates, begin to force things on the offensive end.
Offensive pains: Nebraska tweaked its offensive approaching during its week off between games in an effort to give Hoiberg more control over what was happening on that end of the floor.
The Huskers wanted to play more through forward Derrick Walker, Hoiberg said Friday, as the junior has been one of NU's few offensive bright spots during its losing streak.
Walker finished with six turnovers and one assist Sunday, scoring six points go to with a game-high nine rebounds.
"I knew there was going to be some growing pains through this," Hoiberg said of the changes. "We’ve got another week after this next one to work on some of the nuances of what we’re looking at, but overall, again, it just goes back to what made us successful early — you have to continue on with that, continue with those types of possessions. And we didn’t do a good enough job tonight."
Walker, the only player to speak to the media after the game, took his share of the blame.
"We had a lot of turnovers today. Even myself included had some bad turnovers, some bad mental mistakes, and that leads to points on the other end," Walker said. "I don't necessarily feel like I got sped up, I think I just saw certain reads that others didn't see, and I tried to make a play, and it just didn't turn out my way."
Photos: Husker men host Kansas State in a matchup of former Big 12 rivals
