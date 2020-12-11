NU men's hoops notes: 10-day break presents opportunity; historic turnover night; Thorbjarnarson out of slump

But, in the present, NU seemed ready to focus on itself.

"The mindset is, there's not an easy game left on the schedule. Every night is going to be a battle, and you better come prepared," NU guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson said. "We saw it tonight, what happens if it goes bad. The second half, that's not acceptable. We can't get out of those games like that with so much time left on the clock."

Serving turnovers: It was a historic night for Nebraska when it came to turnovers. Not the good kind, either.

The Huskers' 25 giveaways Friday were the program's most in a game since January of 2012, when NU had 27 turnovers against Ohio State in 79-45 loss.

Nebraska has set a season high for turnovers in each of its last three games, going 1-2 in that stretch and getting pushed deep into the second half by South Dakota in the lone victory.

"We do simple play drills every day where the defense converges, you come to a jump stop and you make a two-hand pass, things you do in elementary school, just trying to get our guys to understand," Hoiberg said. "If we make simple plays, we've got enough players out there and weapons that can knock down shots or start a chain reaction and attack a long closeout.