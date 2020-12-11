NU men's hoops notes: 10-day break presents opportunity; historic turnover night; Thorbjarnarson out of slump

OMAHA — With another disappointing loss to Creighton to stew over, the Nebraska men's basketball team will have plenty of time to try and get things right.
The Huskers won't play a game for 10 days following Friday's 98-74 defeat at CHI Health Center Omaha, their next action scheduled for Dec. 21 at Wisconsin, and then 19 more games in the Big Ten grinder to follow.
NU's head coach sees that break as an opportunity.
"I'm excited to get back on the practice floor. Now we need to get back to the basics (and) try to find a formula to keep us going for 40 minutes," Fred Hoiberg said after Friday's game. "I'm excited about getting back on the practice floor, and I think our guys are, too.
"This is a group that has pride. That's one thing I've learned about them. They're going to come in with a focus."
Nebraska, by rule, must take three days off before it can return to practice, meaning it can begin preparations for the Wisconsin game starting Monday.
There is also a chance NU could try to schedule another nonconference came next week after the Florida A&M contest was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns with the Rattlers.
But, in the present, NU seemed ready to focus on itself.
"The mindset is, there's not an easy game left on the schedule. Every night is going to be a battle, and you better come prepared," NU guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson said. "We saw it tonight, what happens if it goes bad. The second half, that's not acceptable. We can't get out of those games like that with so much time left on the clock."
Serving turnovers: It was a historic night for Nebraska when it came to turnovers. Not the good kind, either.
The Huskers' 25 giveaways Friday were the program's most in a game since January of 2012, when NU had 27 turnovers against Ohio State in 79-45 loss.
Nebraska has set a season high for turnovers in each of its last three games, going 1-2 in that stretch and getting pushed deep into the second half by South Dakota in the lone victory.
"We do simple play drills every day where the defense converges, you come to a jump stop and you make a two-hand pass, things you do in elementary school, just trying to get our guys to understand," Hoiberg said. "If we make simple plays, we've got enough players out there and weapons that can knock down shots or start a chain reaction and attack a long closeout.
Thor out of slump: Thorbjarnarson was visibly frustrated after the game, but the senior was able to pull himself out of a shooting slump that had started in the second game of the season.
Thorbjarnarson had missed 12 of his last 13 three-point attempts before hitting two of his three from long range in the first half. He finished 3-for-5 from the field, scoring eight points and grabbing six rebounds while handing out a team-best three assists.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!