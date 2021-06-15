 Skip to main content
NU men's hoops adds two former collegiate players as graduate managers
NU men's hoops adds two former collegiate players as graduate managers

Former college players Hallice Cooke and Kennan Holdman have joined the Nebraska men's basketball team as graduate managers, the program announced Tuesday.

Cooke played for Hoiberg for one season at Iowa State, and also played at Oregon State at Nevada. Holdman played at Hardin Simmons University and Mary Hardin-Baylor

Holdman graduated in 2020 with a degree in sports and recreational management. Cooke earned his general studies degree from Nevada in 2021.

"We are pleased to add Hallice and Keenan to our basketball coaching staff," Hoiberg said in a news release. "Graduate managers play an important role in college basketball and are around our players as much as anyone on our staff. This will be a good opportunity for both Hallice and Keenan to learn as they begin their coaching careers, and their knowledge and playing experience will provide another valuable resource for our current players."

Cooke and Holdman will join Athan Katsantonis, who returns for his second year as graduate manager in 2021-22.

Nebraska men's basketball logo 2014

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

