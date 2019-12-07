NU men's hoops notes: Thorbjarnarson provides steady hand; Mack disciplined; small lineup sparks offense

Thorbjarnarson carved out a place in Nebraska lore last season, blocking Jordan Bohannon's three-pointer at the buzzer as the Huskers rallied to beat Iowa in the season finale. By necessity more than anything, he became a key rotation player as NU made a late-season run with a limited roster.

Now, he's appeared to unlock another portion of this game on the court while working to become one of Nebraska's leaders off it. He was the only Husker player to join Hoiberg at the postgame news conference, and talked about NU having to be better prepared at the start of games.

"We have another game on Friday (at Indiana)," Thorbjarnarson said. "So we have to be ready from the jump."

Mack disciplined: Saturday marked the second time this season point guard Cam Mack was not in Nebraska's starting lineup.

Hoiberg said it was because Mack was one minute late in getting to the team bus as the Huskers made their way to the CHI Health Center.

"We've got a rule, and I talk about it being the most important rule, is being on time," Hoiberg said.

The coach said he considered the matter to be over and was ready to move on, but also explained the importance of the message he was trying to send.