NU men’s hoops notes: Percentages foul up Nebraska's game plan; Huskers will hold a rare practice

Sometimes you have to play the percentages.

Nebraska did that Saturday, sending constant double teams at Purdue big man Trevion Williams, who was coming off a 28-point outing against Michigan State.

If that meant the Huskers were going to be a little late getting out to shooters, then so be it. The Boilermakers hadn't made more than eight three-pointers in a game since Jan. 14. They were averaging less than five made threes in their eight games since making 11 against Indiana, and shooting 25% from behind the arc in that stretch.

Longtime Nebraska basketball fans can probably tell you what happened next.

Purdue made 10 threes Saturday, and while their percentage wasn't great, the Boilermakers hit enough threes at critical times in their 75-58 win over NU at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Sasha Stefanovic drilled four of his eight three-point attempts after making just four total over his previous five games, with all of them coming in the second half.

Jaden Ivey, a 19% three-point shooter who hadn't made more than two threes in any game this season, made one on Purdue's first possession of the game and hit a second with four minutes in the first half to put the Boilermakers up nine.