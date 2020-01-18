NU men's hoops notes: Nebraska's troubles at the rim; Easley's best game; Green solid again

"I thought we did a better job of not going in there and challenging their bigs at the rim. And we had a couple where we did go in there, and when those shots get blocked, and we go down (to the floor), they have a five-on-four advantage and that's where they got some of those transition baskets," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We talk all the time about being selective in there. The last two games, Ohio State, Northwestern, we got our shot blocked 15 times. And tonight they had eight more. So we've just got to continue to go in there and be selective."

The addition of longer players next season will help Nebraska in that statistic. But for the rest of this season, the Huskers will have to find creative ways to score in close.

Easley provides a spark: On scholarship for all of nine days, Lincoln Pius X graduate Charlie Easley made his biggest contributions yet in a Nebraska uniform.

Easley, who learned he had been put on scholarship just before Nebraska left for the Northwestern road trip, scored a career-high eight points and added a career-best three steals.

Two of Easley's steals came late, when Nebraska slapped on a full-court press to try and close the gap.