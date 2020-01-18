NU men's hoops notes: Nebraska's troubles at the rim; Easley's best game; Green solid again

There's no reason to rehash Nebraska's issues when it comes to a lack of size against Big Ten opponents. The Huskers will be shorter and less lengthy than every opponent they see the rest of the season.
But as the grind of league play reaches into the dark of mid-January, it's becoming more clear just how tall the task is for the Huskers to score in the paint.
Indiana blocked eight Nebraska shot attempts Saturday. That came one game after Ohio State blocked nine and two games after Northwestern blocked six.
It's not as if any of those teams has a bona fide shot eraser in the middle either: Seven Hoosiers blocked a shot Saturday. Six Ohio State players had blocks against NU. Four Northwestern players blocked shots against the Huskers.
Those numbers reflect a season-long trend.
After Saturday's game, Nebraska ranks 38th nationally and second in the Big Ten in percentage of shot attempts that come at the rim: 43%.
But the Huskers are just 318th out of 353 Division I teams in field-goal percentage on those shots, shooting 54.8%. That ranks ahead of just three power conference teams: Wake Forest, Colorado and Marquette.
As a comparison, No. 1 Gonzaga ranks slightly ahead of Nebraska by getting 43.7% of its shots at the rim. But the Bulldogs make 64.5% of their attempts when they get there.
"I thought we did a better job of not going in there and challenging their bigs at the rim. And we had a couple where we did go in there, and when those shots get blocked, and we go down (to the floor), they have a five-on-four advantage and that's where they got some of those transition baskets," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said.
You have free articles remaining.
"We talk all the time about being selective in there. The last two games, Ohio State, Northwestern, we got our shot blocked 15 times. And tonight they had eight more. So we've just got to continue to go in there and be selective."
The addition of longer players next season will help Nebraska in that statistic. But for the rest of this season, the Huskers will have to find creative ways to score in close.
Easley provides a spark: On scholarship for all of nine days, Lincoln Pius X graduate Charlie Easley made his biggest contributions yet in a Nebraska uniform.
Easley, who learned he had been put on scholarship just before Nebraska left for the Northwestern road trip, scored a career-high eight points and added a career-best three steals.
Two of Easley's steals came late, when Nebraska slapped on a full-court press to try and close the gap.
Easley went 2-for-3 from three-point range after going 1-for-8 in his first 13 appearances this season, and his three steals doubled his season total.
"Charlie came in and helped us a lot," NU's Thorir Thorbjarnarson said after the game. "He got us on that good run we had (in the second half)."
Green contributes again: Junior Jervay Green was solid once again in his minutes for Nebraska, getting complimented by Hoiberg for his defense as the Huskers tried to rally in the second half, and scoring on a pretty finger roll in transition.
It was Green's second straight strong outing after he was taken out of the rotation in games against Iowa and Northwestern. He came off the bench at Ohio State to score 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting.
"I just talked to him about continuing to be ready and going out and making a positive impact when his name is called," Hoiberg said. "And I thought he did that tonight."
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.18
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.18
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.18
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.18
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.18
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.18
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.18
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.18
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.18
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.18
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.18
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.18
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.18
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.18
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.18
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.18
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.18
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.18
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.