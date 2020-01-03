NU men's hoops notes: Mack avoids serious injury; defense falters; crunching the numbers

Actually doing it was another story.

Rutgers outscored Nebraska 52-24 in paint points, and 12-0 in second-chance points and finished with five dunks.

Indiana was able to muscle the ball inside as Nebraska tired late in that contest. The Huskers stood toe-to-toe against Purdue, using defense to grind out a win.

It never came together on that end of the floor for NU Friday.

"We talked a lot about that leading into this one, and how important it was to try and keep them out of the paint as much as possible, and they got in there way too often," Hoiberg said.

Two Rutgers players, Myles Johnson (18 points, 14 rebound) and Ron Harper Jr. (11 points, 10 boards) finished with double-doubles.

Now, Nebraska will prepare to face an Iowa team that is second in the conference in scoring and feature's one of the nation's premier big men in center Luka Garza.

"Tomorrow is going to be a long film session — we've got to find a way to correct it, to get more consistent on that end of the floor and get better," Hoiberg said "It's going to be a commitment by our team. It's on me that we're not more consistent in that area right now.