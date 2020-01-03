NU men's hoops notes: Mack avoids serious injury; defense falters; crunching the numbers

Thankfully, for Cam Mack first and also for Nebraska as a team, the point guard's scary collision with Rutgers forward Akwasi Yeboah was nothing more than scary.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Mack stayed down for several minutes after colliding head-on with the 6-foot-6, 230-pound Yeboah as the two chased down a loose ball late in the first half of Friday's men's basketball game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"I was going after the ball and I tried to dive, tried to hit it to Haanif (Cheatham) because he was already down court, and me and him just collided," Mack said of the play. "When I collided I couldn't see; I just wanted to breathe.
"I was hoping I didn't have a concussion, so I went back with the trainers. They told me I didn't have a concussion so I just tried to come help my team out."
The play happened with 3 minutes, 26 seconds left in the first half and Nebraska trailing by six, having cut a 12-point deficit in half. After Mack left, Rutgers ended the half with an 11-4 run to build a 13-point margin at the break.
Both Mack and Yeboah returned to the game in the second half.
Defense falters: Nebraska knew what it had to do against a Rutgers team that NU coach Fred Hoiberg called the most physical the Huskers have seen this season.
Actually doing it was another story.
Rutgers outscored Nebraska 52-24 in paint points, and 12-0 in second-chance points and finished with five dunks.
Indiana was able to muscle the ball inside as Nebraska tired late in that contest. The Huskers stood toe-to-toe against Purdue, using defense to grind out a win.
It never came together on that end of the floor for NU Friday.
"We talked a lot about that leading into this one, and how important it was to try and keep them out of the paint as much as possible, and they got in there way too often," Hoiberg said.
Two Rutgers players, Myles Johnson (18 points, 14 rebound) and Ron Harper Jr. (11 points, 10 boards) finished with double-doubles.
Now, Nebraska will prepare to face an Iowa team that is second in the conference in scoring and feature's one of the nation's premier big men in center Luka Garza.
"Tomorrow is going to be a long film session — we've got to find a way to correct it, to get more consistent on that end of the floor and get better," Hoiberg said "It's going to be a commitment by our team. It's on me that we're not more consistent in that area right now.
"We've got to get better, and that starts tomorrow."
By the numbers: Before Friday, Rutgers was 0-4 against Nebraska in Lincoln. ... Thorir Thorbjarnarson's five assists were a career high. ... Of Nebraska's 63 shot attempts, 31 came from three-point range. ... Nebraska had 15 offensive rebounds to Rutgers' 16, but scored zero second-chance points to the Scarlet Knights' 12.
