NU men's hoops notes: Looking ahead; looking back; Cheatham injures leg

IOWA CITY, Iowa — It seemed as good a night as any for a reminder that what Nebraska basketball looks like currently won't be what the Huskers look like one year from now.
As Fred Hoiberg answered questions in the wake of NU's 96-72 loss to Iowa, he took some time to look ahead.
Not just at the rest of this season. But also at what lies beyond.
"We're obviously at the beginning stages of where we are right now with our program," Hoiberg said. "And I am excited about our future; whatever happens the rest of the year, I'm excited about what we have with the players that are sitting out, with the potential recruiting class that we're going to sign, and hopefully we'll get this thing turned around."
The three players sitting out — Shamiel Stevenson, Dalano Banton, Derrick Walker — will likely all be major contributors, if not starters next season.
And incoming junior college transfers Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen give Hoiberg and his staff two more versatile, intriguing pieces with more than enough talent to compete for big minutes early on.
Then there are the players almost surely to come through attrition and further recruiting.
Hoiberg recounted that his first team at Iowa State lost 10 games in a row at one point. The next season the Cyclones were in the NCAA Tournament.
You have free articles remaining.
"So hopefully that same thing will happen. I know that guys (we have here) are going to go out and hopefully finish this thing off the right way, regardless of if we win or lose, to build habits moving into our future," Hoiberg said. "Because I know we have some good players sitting out and some good guys coming in.
"What happens with that? I don't know. This league not only is really good, but it's really young. And it's going to be good for a long time.
Looking back: Asked about coaching in Iowa for the first time in several years, Hoiberg responded with his trademark dry humor.
"It was really fun. Yeah. It was a great game," Hoiberg cracked.
In reality, the game was Hoiberg's first as a college coach in Iowa since March 2, 2015, when his Cyclones beat Oklahoma 77-70.
Hoiberg received a smattering of boos Saturday from the Iowa crowd. But he also had fond memories of his days growing up in Iowa and being a part of the Iowa-Iowa State rivalry as a player and coach.
He talked of getting emotional when he saw Chris Street's photo in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Street, a beloved Hawkeye, was killed in a car accident during the 1992-93 season, when he was a junior at the school. Street and Hoiberg were teammates together on a select team.
"Just to play in this rivalry and to coach in the rivalry was a lot of fun," Hoiberg said. "Just because of what it meant as a kid growing up in this state when you have two very good teams, very good programs."
Cheatham suffers injury: Senior guard Haanif Cheatham went down and was helped off the court with about 10 minutes to play Saturday, injuring his lower right leg in a scramble for a loose ball.
Hoiberg said after the game the initial diagnosis on Cheatham was a calf contusion. Cheatham appeared to get landed on by 6-foot-9, 260-pound Yvan Ouedrago during the scrum for the ball.
Cheatham was walking, slowly, to Nebraska's team bus with ice on his calf after the game.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.