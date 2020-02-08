NU men's hoops notes: Looking ahead; looking back; Cheatham injures leg

IOWA CITY, Iowa — It seemed as good a night as any for a reminder that what Nebraska basketball looks like currently won't be what the Huskers look like one year from now.

As Fred Hoiberg answered questions in the wake of NU's 96-72 loss to Iowa, he took some time to look ahead.

Not just at the rest of this season. But also at what lies beyond.

"We're obviously at the beginning stages of where we are right now with our program," Hoiberg said. "And I am excited about our future; whatever happens the rest of the year, I'm excited about what we have with the players that are sitting out, with the potential recruiting class that we're going to sign, and hopefully we'll get this thing turned around."

The three players sitting out — Shamiel Stevenson, Dalano Banton, Derrick Walker — will likely all be major contributors, if not starters next season.

And incoming junior college transfers Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen give Hoiberg and his staff two more versatile, intriguing pieces with more than enough talent to compete for big minutes early on.

Then there are the players almost surely to come through attrition and further recruiting.