Of all the lessons to be learned from Tuesday's loss to UC Riverside, perhaps the most important for Nebraska's players is to learn how to communicate with each other when things start going haywire.
Fifth-year senior Haanif Cheatham admitted Nebraska's communication on the bench was not good as Riverside began to take over the game. Despite a summer trip to Italy and more than a month of practice, nothing can replicate what happens in a game.
"Once guys talk, have high energy, clapping, talking on the bench, it can lead a long way. It can lead to great runs on the court. And I don’t think we really had that, that much, but I think we’re going to get better from it," Cheatham said. "We talked about it in the locker room as soon as the game was over, and I think guys are realizing what we really have to do now. Once we realize it, I think it’s only get to get better."
Cheatham and Tennessee transfer Derrick Walker are the only Huskers who have played in the NCAA Tournament; add in seven freshman and a pair of junior college transfers who have never played high-major basketball, and the ingredients were there for the communication issue to arise.
"It’s going to take situations like this to really figure out who we are and what we are, and what we have, and who’s going to lead through the tough times," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "So we need to have that leadership in the huddles, when the coaches are out there meeting and trying to go out there and make the adjustment, those players have to find a way to stick together through that.
"I’m confident we’ll do it. I like our group, I like our guys. We’re going to bounce back, I know that."
Finishing issues: Nebraska finishing 9-for-19 at the free-throw line stood out. But the Huskers were also 8-for-19 on layups. UC Riverside 7-footer Callum McCrae had something to do with that, but as NU fell further behind, the Huskers' drives to the basket grew more wild.
And Nebraska's lack of success at the free-throw line, which carried over from the exhibition win over Doane, only exacerbated things.
"Confidence is a funny thing in this game. When you have it, that rim seems like the ocean. When not, that thing seems like a little thimble up there," Hoiberg said. "We went 1-for-2 I think our first five or six trips to the (free-throw) stripe, then we missed some good open looks, then that carried over to the restricted area."
Ouedraogo's promising debut: Yvan Ouedraogo's work in his first college game might get overlooked, but the 17-year-old Frenchman showed promise in his Nebraska debut.
The 6-foot-9, 260-pound freshman finished with nine points, three rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist in 20 minutes. Going against the 7-footer McCrae, Ouedraogo was 4-for-6 from the field and matched McCrae's point total.
According to the metrics available on Nebraska's in-house stat feed, Ouedraogo was Nebraska's best offensive player. If you're looking for a bright spot from Tuesday's game, Ouedraogo's effort is a good place to start.
Odds and ends: Cam Mack led Nebraska with 11 points, nine rebounds and three assists. The 6-2 point guard was the only Husker with more than four boards, and one of two NU players to reach double figures in scoring. Matej Kavas had 10 points, going 2-for-3 from three-point range.
* Freshman Kevin Cross struggled in his first college game, going 1-for-10 from the field and 1-for-6 from three-point range as Riverside sagged off the Arkansas native and left him with wide-open looks.
On this night, though, the ball wouldn't drop despite Cross putting in solid work in practice.
Hoiberg said Cross had been shooting the ball "really well" in practice, and the 6-foot-8 forward clearly had the green light. After entering the game for the first time, Cross took all six of Nebraska's shot attempts in one segment between media timeouts.
"It's frustrating when you have those looks, obviously, and they don't go in," Hoiberg said.
* Hoiberg sent nine players into the game in the first 8 minutes of action. Cross and Kavas were the first two subs off the bench, with Thorir Thorbjarnarson entering after that. Freshman Samari Curtis also made an early appearance.