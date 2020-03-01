NU men's hoops notes: Huskers likely 14th seed at Big Ten Tournament; Ouedraogo continues strong play; Cheatham reflects

Nebraska's loss to Northwestern on Sunday all but assures the Huskers will be the No. 14 seed in the Big Ten Tournament that begins March 11 in Indianapolis.

Both the Huskers and Wildcats are 2-16 in conference play with two games remaining, but Northwestern holds the tiebreaker by virtue of its two wins over the Huskers this season.

Both teams are well back of 12th place, though it will come down to the final weekend to determine just who will play who on that Wednesday night in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Nebraska ends the regular season with road trips to Michigan and Minnesota, while Northwestern plays at Wisconsin before hosting Penn State.

So, barring a massive upset by the Huskers, NU will face the No. 11 seed in Indy.

"We've just got to keep going out and trying to get our guys' mentality right," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "We're going to go out and continue to fight, and hopefully shock somebody."

Ouedraogo continues strong play: Freshman forward Yvan Ouedraogo continues to put himself in rare company when it comes to freshman basketball players at Nebraska.