NU men's hoops notes: Huskers likely 14th seed at Big Ten Tournament; Ouedraogo continues strong play; Cheatham reflects

Nebraska's loss to Northwestern on Sunday all but assures the Huskers will be the No. 14 seed in the Big Ten Tournament that begins March 11 in Indianapolis.
Both the Huskers and Wildcats are 2-16 in conference play with two games remaining, but Northwestern holds the tiebreaker by virtue of its two wins over the Huskers this season.
Both teams are well back of 12th place, though it will come down to the final weekend to determine just who will play who on that Wednesday night in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Nebraska ends the regular season with road trips to Michigan and Minnesota, while Northwestern plays at Wisconsin before hosting Penn State.
So, barring a massive upset by the Huskers, NU will face the No. 11 seed in Indy.
"We've just got to keep going out and trying to get our guys' mentality right," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "We're going to go out and continue to fight, and hopefully shock somebody."
Ouedraogo continues strong play: Freshman forward Yvan Ouedraogo continues to put himself in rare company when it comes to freshman basketball players at Nebraska.
In finishing with 11 points and 19 rebounds Sunday, Ouedraogo had the most rebounds for a Nebraska freshman since at least the 1986-87 season. His third double-double equals the most ever by a Husker freshman.
Ouedraogo, who grabbed 10 offensive boards, had the most rebounds by any Husker player since Aleks Maric had 19 against Missouri in February of 2007. Kimani Ffriend had 20 in a 1999 game. The school record is 26 by Bill Johnson in 1954.
The 17-year-old Frenchman now has 191 rebounds, which is 22 more than any other freshman in program history. He's averaging 8.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game over Nebraska's last six games.
"I continue to see great growth with Yvan. He's been so good," Hoiberg said. "You can just see his confidence. ... 10 offensive rebounds, 19 rebounds overall in a Big Ten game as a 17-year-old — that's pretty darn impressive."
Cheatham appreciative of time at NU: Nebraska honored fifth-year seniors Haanif Cheatham and Matej Kavas in a pregame Senior Day ceremony.
Kavas didn't play after suffering a season-ending hand injury a couple of weeks ago. Cheatham, meanwhile, nearly lifted NU to a comeback win.
Despite having at least three more games left in a college career that has taken him from his home in Florida, to Marquette, to Florida Gulf Coast and finally to Nebraska, Cheatham was able to reflect following Sunday's game.
"The journey is always ups and downs, man. And when you realize what you've done and how much people respect and accept you, it's a good feeling," Cheatham said. "When they say there's nothing like Nebraska, they really mean it.
"We had a really, really tough season. But (the fans) came and had PBA rocking, even through our downs. When people say there's no place like Nebraska, they stand by it and they mean it."
