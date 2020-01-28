NU men's hoops notes: Honoring Kobe; Cross strong again; Arop gets his shot

Nebraska and Michigan joined the rest of the basketball world in honoring Kobe Bryant on Tuesday, two days after the NBA legend's death in a helicopter crash.

Pinnacle Bank Arena held a 24-second moment of silence for Bryant, with an image of the former Lakers star on the big screen at midcourt, and "24.8" displayed on the game clock. Bryant famously wore both No. 24 and No. 8 for the Lakers.

After the game started, Michigan won the tip and took a 10-second backcourt violation before Nebraska took a shot clock violation, similar to what several NBA teams have done over the past few days.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard said he went to Nebraska head man Fred Hoiberg with the idea of holding the ball before the game, and Hoiberg agreed.

"I went over to Fred and told him we would like to hold it for Kobe," Howard said. "He said, 'You want to do that? We'll do it, too.'

"I thought it was beautiful."

Both Howard and Hoiberg played against Bryant. Howard entered the league in 1994, two seasons before Bryant was drafted out of high school. Hoiberg was drafted in 1995.

After the two clock violations, both teams got down to the business of trying to win a game.