NU men's hoops notes: Honoring Kobe; Cross strong again; Arop gets his shot

Nebraska and Michigan joined the rest of the basketball world in honoring Kobe Bryant on Tuesday, two days after the NBA legend's death in a helicopter crash.
Pinnacle Bank Arena held a 24-second moment of silence for Bryant, with an image of the former Lakers star on the big screen at midcourt, and "24.8" displayed on the game clock. Bryant famously wore both No. 24 and No. 8 for the Lakers.
After the game started, Michigan won the tip and took a 10-second backcourt violation before Nebraska took a shot clock violation, similar to what several NBA teams have done over the past few days.
Michigan coach Juwan Howard said he went to Nebraska head man Fred Hoiberg with the idea of holding the ball before the game, and Hoiberg agreed.
"I went over to Fred and told him we would like to hold it for Kobe," Howard said. "He said, 'You want to do that? We'll do it, too.'
"I thought it was beautiful."
Both Howard and Hoiberg played against Bryant. Howard entered the league in 1994, two seasons before Bryant was drafted out of high school. Hoiberg was drafted in 1995.
After the two clock violations, both teams got down to the business of trying to win a game.
"I think once both teams did the holding-the-ball stuff, after that we were ready to play," Nebraska guard Haanif Cheatham said. "I think we knew it was going to (be a) battle. Michigan probably thought the same thing. And once that situation was over, I think everybody was ready to play."
Cross continues strong play: Howard spent 22 seasons in the NBA as a power forward. The Michigan coach knows good frontcourt play when he sees it.
And he saw Nebraska freshman Kevin Cross put together another solid game Tuesday night.
Cross tied his season high with a trio of three-pointers, scoring 17 points for the second time in three games.
"They have a big who's dynamic, and we saw that tonight," Howard said.
Cross's ability to knock down jumpers helped to pull 7-foot-1 Michigan center Jon Teske away from the basket and open lanes to the hoop as Nebraska worked its way back from an early deficit.
Over his last seven games, Cross is shooting 44% from three-point range (12-for-27) and averaging 9.7 points per game.
"Kevin, if he's hitting shots and can pull that big away from the basket, especially in this league, that's really going to open things up for us," Hoiberg said.
Arop gets his chance: With Cross battling foul trouble and Yvan Ouedraogo having just shot an airball from 17 feet, Hoiberg turned to his bench and motioned for Akol Arop to check into the game in the second half.
It marked the first non-mop-up minutes of the season for Arop, the freshman from Creighton Prep who was the 2019 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-6 Arop's task? Guard 7-foot-1 Big Ten veteran Jon Teske.
"I mean, he's giving up about a foot to Teske. But he's fronting him, he was getting into his legs, he stayed in front when he got out on the switch," Hoiberg said. "I thought Akol did some good things. Matter of time before he was going to go out there in a meaningful game, and I'm proud of him for going out there and giving us a couple good, quality minutes."
