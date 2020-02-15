NU men’s hoops notes: Flu bug hitting team; Kavas injures hand; missed layups haunt again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kavas had been on the court for less than a minute before coming out of a scrum for a rebound holding his left hand. He initially went to the bench before heading back to the locker room, and returned to the bench for the second half with his left hand heavily taped.

Hoiberg said the initial diagnosis for Kavas was a soft-tissue injury involving a ligament in his left hand.

Kavas had just begun to come on after struggling for much of the season, going 5-for-11 from three-point range over Nebraska's previous three games, and scoring 11 points in the loss at Maryland.

Missed layups haunt again: Nebraska finished 17-for-34 on layups and dunks Saturday, yet another game in which the team's inability to finish consistently at the rim led to a loss.

In one stretch in the second half, as Wisconsin was stretching out its lead, Hoiberg said the Huskers were 1-for-11 on shots at the rim.

"And what that does, it really hurts your floor balance, it hurts your defensive transition," Hoiberg said. "And that's where a lot of (Wisconsin's) threes were made."