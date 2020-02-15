NU men’s hoops notes: Flu bug hitting team; Kavas injures hand; missed layups haunt again

In the midst of a 10-game losing streak, things are tough enough for the Nebraska men's basketball team.
Now the Huskers are dealing with a flu bug creeping its way through the locker room.
Point guard Cam Mack was a game-time decision Saturday after he began vomiting Friday night. After watching but not participating in the Huskers' walk-through Saturday, Mack received two bags of intravenous fluids.
Mack started, logged 36 minutes, and nearly had his second triple-double of the season — eight points, nine rebounds and eight assists — with no turnovers in Saturday's home loss to Wisconsin.
Mack's symptoms came less than a week after Dachon Burke didn't travel to Maryland after coming down with his own strain of the flu bug. Walk-on Bret Porter has also been under the weather.
Burke returned to the court Saturday, and came off the bench to score 10 points.
"Proud of those guys for going out and trying to grind it out," Hoiberg said. "Cam felt really good. I think the fluids really helped him before the game. ... It's going through the locker room, and hopefully it doesn't affect the rest of the guys."
Kavas injures hand: On the non-illness front, senior forward Matej Kavas will undergo an MRI on Monday after injuring his left hand in the first half against the Badgers.
Kavas had been on the court for less than a minute before coming out of a scrum for a rebound holding his left hand. He initially went to the bench before heading back to the locker room, and returned to the bench for the second half with his left hand heavily taped.
Hoiberg said the initial diagnosis for Kavas was a soft-tissue injury involving a ligament in his left hand.
Kavas had just begun to come on after struggling for much of the season, going 5-for-11 from three-point range over Nebraska's previous three games, and scoring 11 points in the loss at Maryland.
Missed layups haunt again: Nebraska finished 17-for-34 on layups and dunks Saturday, yet another game in which the team's inability to finish consistently at the rim led to a loss.
In one stretch in the second half, as Wisconsin was stretching out its lead, Hoiberg said the Huskers were 1-for-11 on shots at the rim.
"And what that does, it really hurts your floor balance, it hurts your defensive transition," Hoiberg said. "And that's where a lot of (Wisconsin's) threes were made."
Even Nebraska's seven-point lead midway through the first half could have been more. By that point, after Jervay Green hit a three-pointer to put NU up 24-17 with 8:51 left in the half, the Huskers had missed four point-blank looks at the rim against a Wisconsin team that ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring defense.
"The concentration level, it's got to be even stronger," Hoiberg said. "It's got to be more urgent when things aren't going well; when you're going through one of those tough stretches."
By the numbers: Brad Davison's eight three-pointers tied the record for most made threes by a Nebraska opponent ... Wisconsin is the only team this season to make more than 13 three-pointers against Nebraska, and the Badgers have done it twice. Creighton's 13 triples against NU mark the only other time this season the Huskers have allowed more than 12 ... Yvan Ouedraogo's 10 rebounds gave him 149 for the season, moving him to fifth all-time on Nebraska's single-season freshman rebounding list.
