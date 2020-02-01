NU men's hoops notes: Eyeing the rotation as layoff looms; Mack disciplined again; Arop, Kavas impress

It didn't take long after Nebraska's discouraging loss to No. 24 Penn State on Saturday to realize that a rotation shuffle could be in the cards.
Husker coach Fred Hoiberg will have a seven-day layoff from live game competition to contemplate the current state of his group, one that made him "sick" against the Nittany Lions in the 76-64 loss.
These kinds of "breaks" are the kind that intelligent coaches like Hoiberg use to upgrade their teams for the final haul, which, for Nebraska, should center around trying to capture any ounce of momentum, bottle it and transport it to Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the site of this year's Big Ten Tournament, which begins March 11 in Indianapolis.
Down by as many as 24 points in the second half, a rarely seen duo of Akol Arop and Matej Kavas led a charge that trimmed Penn State's advantage in half by the time the final buzzer sounded.
Hoiberg didn't name anyone specifically, but he offered a chilling sentiment when previewing a "hard, competitive week" of practice.
"I'm battling frustrations with the guys, there's no doubt about that, with everything we are going through with the losing streak, but it's no excuse to not go out there and play your ass off," Hoiberg said.
"My competitors that show me they want to be on the floor will be on the floor."
Arop, a 6-foot-6 freshman, saw his first significant minutes of the season against Michigan on Tuesday, and the 2019 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year shined Saturday with four points and a pair of rebounds in 3 minutes.
Kavas made a larger dent, sinking 2 of 3 three-point attempts and adding another basket to record eight points in 8 minutes on the court.
You have free articles remaining.
Granted, Penn State had its reserve core on the floor, too, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Hoiberg push any button he can leading into a road game against Iowa City next Saturday. What is there to lose?
Mack disciplined for third time: While the then-lively crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena certainly was not disappointed to hear local product Charlie Easley's name in the starting introductions, it was met with a wave of confusion by others.
Cam Mack, the Huskers' motor this season, did not earn a starting nod, which Hoiberg later chalked up to the sophomore guard being 3 minutes late to Friday's film session. Mack checked into the game at the first media timeout, 4 minutes into action.
Mack has been held from the starting five three times this season — all of which are believed to have stemmed from rules violations.
Mack never found any semblance of a rhythm on the court, finishing without a point for the first time this season. He shot 0-for-6 from the field and also committed three turnovers.
Missing the easy ones: In a game decided by a generous 12-point margin, one's eyes don't immediately scan the free-throw data. But, naturally, it caught the attention of the coach.
Nebraska connected on only 8 of 19 free throws (42 percent) on Saturday night, none more costly than a woeful 4-of-11 clip in the first half.
The Huskers were trailing by five points at the intermission, and it quickly escalated to a 13-point margin that effectively buried Nebraska. Sprinkle in a made free throw here or there, and maybe Penn State's 8-0 run to start the second half isn't as daunting.
"We make three more free throws (in the first half) and we are down two at the break," Hoiberg said.