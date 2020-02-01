NU men's hoops notes: Eyeing the rotation as layoff looms; Mack disciplined again; Arop, Kavas impress

It didn't take long after Nebraska's discouraging loss to No. 24 Penn State on Saturday to realize that a rotation shuffle could be in the cards.

Husker coach Fred Hoiberg will have a seven-day layoff from live game competition to contemplate the current state of his group, one that made him "sick" against the Nittany Lions in the 76-64 loss.

These kinds of "breaks" are the kind that intelligent coaches like Hoiberg use to upgrade their teams for the final haul, which, for Nebraska, should center around trying to capture any ounce of momentum, bottle it and transport it to Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the site of this year's Big Ten Tournament, which begins March 11 in Indianapolis.

Down by as many as 24 points in the second half, a rarely seen duo of Akol Arop and Matej Kavas led a charge that trimmed Penn State's advantage in half by the time the final buzzer sounded.

Hoiberg didn't name anyone specifically, but he offered a chilling sentiment when previewing a "hard, competitive week" of practice.

"I'm battling frustrations with the guys, there's no doubt about that, with everything we are going through with the losing streak, but it's no excuse to not go out there and play your ass off," Hoiberg said.