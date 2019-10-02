ROSEMONT, Ill. — Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, like most of the coaches at Big Ten Media Day, came out in support of the recently passed California law that will make it easier for college athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness beginning in 2023.
Since California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law earlier this week, several other states have introduced similar legislation as the landscape of college athletics seems primed for a dramatic shift.
Hoiberg called the California law "progress," saying he would have relished that opportunity as a college star at Iowa State.
"I have a pacemaker. The bass was so loud I thought my pacemaker was going to explode." - @CoachHoiberg joked when asked at #B1GMediaDay about seeing the recent @RickRoss concert with his @HuskerHoops players at Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/WeU6qLkrPR— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 2, 2019
"I’ll say this. As a former student-athlete, I would have loved to be compensated for my likeness. There’s no doubt about that, especially playing in my hometown. I think that could have been a pretty good deal for a guy like me," Hoiberg said. "So it’s going to be interesting to see how it all plays out, and I have no idea how it will play out. But I do think it’s progress, no doubt about that."
Huskers to play Shockers: Nebraska will play at Wichita State in a closed-door scrimmage Oct. 26, a source confirmed Wednesday. Division I teams can play up to two such scrimmages or exhibitions, or a combination of the two. Nebraska will host Doane in an exhibition four days after traveling to Wichita, Kansas.
Nebraska has in recent years played closed-door scrimmages against teams such as Iowa State and Wyoming. No media or fans are allowed to attend the scrimmages, which are often include time set aside for the teams to run through various gamelike situations.
Wichita State went 22-15 last season, including 14-4 over its final 18 games while reaching the NIT semifinals.
You have free articles remaining.
Hoiberg's health: Hoiberg uttered a statement Wednesday that made those around him sit up in their chairs.
"I feel my heart," he said, "every time it beats."
Hoiberg was diagnosed with an aortic root aneurysm in 2005, and has since had two open-heart surgeries to correct the issue. He also has a pacemaker implanted, and takes blood thinners. The coach also doesn't wear ties with his suits at the urging of his doctors.
Those blood thinners make it tougher to stop a cut from bleeding, a fact Hoiberg talked about when recapping a game on Nebraska's trip to Italy when he broke a clipboard while chewing out his team in the locker room at halftime.
"I just threw a towel over it and it was fine," Hoiberg said.
Sending a message: When it comes to getting his point across, Hoiberg, measured in public, isn't afraid to raise his voice when necessary.
"The big thing when you do it is, you have to get the message across to your players that they're not playing the right way," Hoiberg said, going back to that halftime talk in Italy. "I was pissed, man; they were not out there playing the right way, there was agendas going on, and if you don't get that straightened out, you don't have any chance for success."