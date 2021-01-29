NU hoops assistant Abdelmassih says he's tested positive for COVID-19

Nebraska men's basketball assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih announced Friday he is among the many members of NU's program to test positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Abdelmassih said on social media he has been isolating for the past eight days.

"It flat out sucks. So please when you walk out of the house and laugh this off, don’t. It’s real. It’s no fun," Abdelmassih wrote. "It’s challenging for you, your family. Do your part & just maybe things can get better."

Abdelmassih's announcement came 12 days after Husker head coach Fred Hoiberg announced he had also tested positive for the virus.

Nebraska's program has been hit hard by the virus, having paused all team activities Jan. 11. When Hoiberg made his announcement, a total of 12 individuals in the program were in isolation, including seven players.

The Huskers are expected to return to action Feb. 6 at Michigan State, after a 26-day layoff.

